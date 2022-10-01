Black History Month: 1960s Caribbean home recreated in Wolverhampton gallery

The exhibition is set to take visitors down memory lane

An exhibition designed to take visitors back in time to a 1960s British Caribbean home has been set up in Wolverhampton Art Gallery.

The Caribbean Front Room was curated by Juliet Whitter, who recorded personal stories of people who came to the city during the Windrush era.

"As first generation, born in this country in the 60s, these evoked memories of my parents' precious heirlooms", she said.

It is running until 20 October.

The recreation of a living room includes religious pictures, family photos, a radiogram, drink trolley, Hofner guitar and a vox amplifier.

Between the late 1940s and 1970s, about 500,000 people who left their homes in the Caribbean to help rebuild Britain after it had been ravaged by World War Two.

'Nostalgic trip'

"Wolverhampton became home to many people from the Caribbean during the Windrush era and they have become Wulfrunians through their own making, yet still paying homage to where they were born and sharing their stories, food, music and everything about their culture with the city," deputy council leader Stephen Simkins said.

Ms Whitter added: "The exhibition takes visitors on a nostalgic trip through replicas of a 1960s and 70s front room and living room, displaying many artefacts that they treasured.

"Similar rooms can still be seen around many of our parents' homes today."

