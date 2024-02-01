Black History Month 2024: Here's where to celebrate around Erie, Pa.

February is Black History Month.

And whether it’s traditional dance and drum music from Senegal or an in-depth look at Black education in America, Erie County residents and visitors will have plenty of opportunities to recognize the legacy and contributions ― and the long struggle for equality ― of Black and African Americans.

Here are some Erie-area events:

'Preparing for The Moment(s)!' discussion on Feb. 1

Inspired by a culmination of messages from speeches and sermons of Martin Luther King Jr., Anthony Kane, assistant vice president of Student Affairs and Dean of Students at St. Vincent College, will lead a conversation to recognize and prepare for personal moments of action in pursuit of an inclusive and equitable society.

How to attend: The event starts at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 via Zoom. Visit pennwest.edu/news for the link.

A History of Black Education in America on Feb. 5

This presentation will discuss the origin of Black education in America. It will present a historical perspective from the Freedmen's Bureau, the role of the American Missionary Association, the effect of the Morrill Acts in helping establish Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and the gigantic efforts of philanthropist Julius Rosenwald. The presentation will also discuss the history of HBCUs and their contributions to making America more diverse and producing African American scholars who have aided America in fulfilling its goal of education for all.

How to attend: The presentation will be held at the Lincoln Community Center Library, 1255 Manchester Road, on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.

'A Different World: Black Americans & Labor History' on Feb. 5, 7, 9

A three-part presentation and discussion reviewing the history of race relations among miners in West Virginia, particularly focusing on the worst industrial disaster in American history: the Hawk's Nest Tunnel Disaster. The presenter is Codie Stone, assistant professor at PennWest University.

How to attend: The presentation will be held Feb. 5, 7 and 9, from 10-11 a.m., via Zoom. Visit pennwest.edu/news for the link.

Former Miss Native American USA to speak on Feb. 12

Autumn Rose Miskweminanocauq (Raspberry Star Woman) Williams is a former Miss Native American USA, motivational speaker and educator. Being immersed in her culture from birth has given her pride in her Black and Indigenous heritage that is the foundation for the work she does today. More information can be found at msautumnrosewilliams.com.

How to attend: Williams will speak at Walker Recital Hall at Mercyhurst University on Feb. 12 at 8:30 p.m.

'Frederick Douglass: Progress Through Struggle' on Feb. 14

In honor of Frederick Douglass’ birthday, which is celebrated on Feb. 14, log on to hear one of his renowned speeches, "Progress Through Struggle," a message that still holds true today. The presenter is Joseph Croskey, associate professor at PennWest University.

How to attend: The public can attend Feb. 14 at noon via Zoom. Visit pennwest.edu/news for the link.

The Papa Mbaya African Ensemble on Feb. 15

The Papa Mbaya African Ensemble will perform traditional dances and drum music from Senegal. The performance is part of the Rhythms of Life Series, which features a variety of music, dance and storytelling from all regions of the world. Details can be found at the Penn State Behrend website at behrend.psu.edu.

How to attend: The performance begins at noon on Feb. 15 in Bruno’s Café at Penn State Behrend.

African American Coin, Currency and Stamp exhibit on Feb. 15

Check out the African American Coin, Currency and Stamp exhibit at Penn State Behrend. The collection, assembled by Clifton Brown, founder of the African American Inventors and Inventions Traveling Museum, celebrates Black excellence: The U.S. government has minted commemorative medals featuring Jesse Owens, Jackie Robinson and Rosa Parks, and the U.S. Postal Service has issued stamps honoring Booker T. Washington, Frederick Douglass and others.

How to attend: The display will be in the Reed Wintergarden and McGarvey Commons at Behrend on Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Watch the Zuzu African Acrobats on Feb. 21

The Zuzu African Acrobats will perform at the Edinboro campus on Feb. 21. The acrobats are a Tanzanian troupe who base their performances on 2,000 years of history, celebrating their niche culture of Dar Es Salaam through jaw dropping acrobatics, live music, singing and dancing.

How to attend: The performance will be at the Cole Memorial Auditorium on the Edinboro campus on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

A History of Historically Black Colleges and Universities on Feb. 22

The United States Department of Education lists 107 colleges throughout the nation as HBCUs. Longtime educator and historian Johnny Johnson, a Jefferson Educational Society Scholar-in-Residence, offers insight into the history and present of HBCUs and their role in making America more diverse and producing African American scholars who have aided America in fulfilling its goal of education for all.

How to attend: The presentation will be at the Jefferson Educational Society, 3207 State St., on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

