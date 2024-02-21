It's Black History Month. Here are 7 Black-owned small businesses on the South Shore

February is nationally recognized as Black History Month, a time to celebrate the achievements and history of African Americans in the United States.

Carter G. Woodson, known as the “Father of Black History,” developed Black History Month. Woodson, whose parents were enslaved, was an author, historian and the second African American to earn a Ph.D. at Harvard University.

He recognized that the American education system offered very little information about the accomplishments of African Americans and founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, now called the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

In 1926, Woodson proposed a national “Negro History Week," which was intended to showcase everything students learned about Black history throughout the school year, King said.

It wasn't until 1976, during the height of the civil rights movement, that President Gerald Ford expanded the week into Black History Month.

Here are some local Black-owned businesses that you can support, not just during Black History Month but year-round.

Gather in Canton

Shelton Perkins fills an order at Gather when it was still located in Pembroke.

The scratch kitchen serving breakfast and lunch is owned by chef Shelton Perkins. It's at 635 Washington St., Canton. For more information, visit gatherandeat.com.

Lumiere Rene Candle Co. in Braintree

The candle company is owned by Katelynne Bazile. All candles are hand-poured in small batches and made with coconut soy wax, phthalate-free fragrance and essential oils. Bazile will open a studio at 140 Wood Road, Suite 405D, Braintree, later this month. For more information, visit lumiererene.com.

Crème de Liqueur in Rockland

The company makes alcohol-infused ice cream custard in Rockland and is co-owned by Nisreen Galloway. For more information, visit cremedeliqueur.com.

Morrell Presley with the smoker for his food truck, Morrell's BBQ, which serves barbecue ribs and brisket off Route 3A in Hingham on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

Morrell Presley, owner of Morrell’s BBQ food truck and catering service, serves up barbecue ribs and brisket. He parks the truck at 930 Turnpike St., Canton, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until sold out) Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, visit facebook.com/morrellsbbqinfo.

Reesie's Marvelous Hats in Stoughton

The hat shop is owned by Carla Smith at 743 Washington St. in Stoughton. For more information, visit bethatinahat.com.

Owner and founder Sola Ajao, who is originally from Nigeria, outside her Destiny African Market in Randolph in 2021.

Destiny African Market & Variety Store in Randolph

Owned by Sola Ajao, Destiny African Market sells African food, drinks and snacks, such as the Pamplemousse drink from Cameroon, frozen pap or custard from Nigeria and Kenkey sourdough from Ghana. It is at 502 S. Main St., Randolph. For more information, visit destinyafricanmarket.com.

Waves Seafood in Braintree

The husband-and-wife team of Ray and Kara Kelley owns Waves Seafood, which features a variety of refrigerated foods and ready-to-heat meals in addition to fresh, uncooked fish and hot meals and soups. The seafood market and takeout restaurant is at 190 Quincy Ave. in Braintree. For more information, visit waves-seafood.com.

Know of more businesses to add to the list? Email Jessica Trufant at JTrufant@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Black-owned small businesses to support during Black History Month