On Black History Month: Congress must demand the removal of symbols memorializing racism

Elie Wiesel was not just a Nobel Prize laureate. He was also a Holocaust survivor who believed that “the opposite of love is not hate, but indifference.” Wiesel dedicated his life to shine a light on the genocide committed by the Nazis.

This is why it was unfortunate that three top leaders and scholars from Harvard, MIT and Penn struggled to speak in simple language that the genocide of Jews, the genocide of Palestinians, the genocide in Rwanda, any genocide, anywhere, should be absolutely condemned. The elite university leaders should also have emphasized that students from all ethnicities, faiths and creeds deserve to be protected on college campuses.

Those who demanded the ouster of Harvard’s and Penn’s presidents are perhaps ignorant that eugenics, xenophobia and antisemitism were behind the United States’ reluctance to save Jewish people from the Holocaust. Perhaps such a benefit of the doubt is appropriate for now. Let’s bury the hatchet of past America’s indifference in the soils of progress toward a more loving world. Now congressional leaders must move beyond the Ivies to call for all other forms of hate, even hate for Black and Brown Americans, to be interred in the grave of never-again-in-America.

Congressional leaders must also vocalize that anyone vying to be president of the United States must not engage in hate or promote hateful actions. Congress must also declare that racism is as tenacious as the silica in the bedrock of the American idea. Because of racism, the well-being of Black people has been of lesser priority since they were brought to the New World by force in 1619.

Congress must go further in its anti-hate advocacy. Anyone who denies that slavery was the reason the Civil War was fought is not fit to be president of the United States. Retelling the history of the Civil War from the distorted lens of “states’ rights” is not just disingenuous. It is white supremacist.

To add salt to the wound of anti-Black racism, the United States "rewarded" Confederate states in 1877 with the compromise that removed federal oversight in the South, thus allowing super-racist Jim Crow laws to destroy any hope of equality in the South. The collapse of Reconstruction because of the Compromise decapitated possibilities for freed enslaved Africans to integrate fully into American society.

Adding vinegar to the wound of anti-Black racism, the Confederates erected monuments to memorialize their imposed supremacy over Black people. Yet Confederate monuments and symbols did not mushroom just in Southern states. The Confederate flag still flies in the face of Black Americans today not just in former Confederate states, but also in border states and Union states. And adding ghost pepper to the wound of anti-Black racism, the Confederate flag was flown by rioters in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

The sign at the main gate was unveiled during the installation redesignation ceremony at Fort Cavazos in Killeen on Tuesday May 9, 2023. During the event, Fort Hood, the Army's largest armored, active-duty military installation, was renamed Fort Cavazos in honor of native Texan Richard E. Cavazos, the country's first Hispanic four-star general and hero of the Korean and Vietnam wars. Fort Hood was named after John Bell Hood, a high-ranking Confederate officer in Texas during the Civil War. It is one of nine military establishments being renamed based on recommendations by the Naming Committee, a commission created by Congress within the Defense Department, to remove the names, symbols and displays that honor or commemorate the Confederacy.

There are 2,600 Confederate symbols in the United States, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization advocating for racial justice in the South and across the United States. A more insidious reality is that the number of Confederate monuments positively correlates with the number of lynchings. Yet the symbols of hate are not limited just to national monuments or museums; they are also displayed on America’s predominantly white college campuses. More than 200 schools ranging from elementary to high schools named after Confederate leaders were identified by The Equal Justice Initiative in 2020. The statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee stood tall outside the Courthouse of Murray, Kentucky, where one of the predominantly white universities I attended is located.

Yet progress for the removal of the symbols of hate is snail slow. Take North Carolina as an example. Seven Confederate symbols have been removed, but 173 remain. The reason for the sluggish removal of Confederate symbols is public resistance. Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee have signed laws to prevent the removal of Confederate symbols, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A Congress that declares antisemitism has no place in America, must now also declare that hate symbols erected to immortalize insurrectionists who believed that enslaving Black people for their labor was worth dying for must be eradicated. Follow the path of West Point and remove all Confederate symbols from campuses across the United States. Rename all the schools with names of Confederate leaders.

Failure to act with the same zeal to amend the evils of slavery leaves Congress and the deep pocketers who demanded that Harvard’s first Black president resign nothing but hypocrites.

Yet the belief that all humans are created equal cannot be enforced by legislative interventions alone. Making American colleges safe for all students is more than increasing student diversity, training campus police to refrain from racial profiling, freeing campuses of racist, antisemitic and homophobic graffiti. Hearts cannot be forced to choose love instead of hate. If the heart harbors hate, we will be unsafe for others.

To create safety is to explore what is in the space within our hearts.

To create safety is to unlearn our preformed prejudices from socialization.

To create safety is to rid the inner space of the belief that some are less equal because of their skin color, gender, age, religion or physical ability.

To create safety is to be willing to do the hard work to reduce our unconscious bias.

To create safety for all students is to change the collective mindset not just in college campuses, but also their surroundings and the entire United States.

After hearts have changed, there will be safety for not just students, but for all people in the United States.

That's what real inclusion means.

Walter Suza, Ames Tribune guest columnist

Walter Suza of Ames, Iowa, writes frequently on the intersections of spirituality, anti-racism and social justice. He can be contacted at wsuza2020@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Congress must demand that symbols memorializing racism be removed