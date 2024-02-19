Black History Month: Ebony Vision's youth mentoring groups offer positive paths in Fond du Lac

Editor’s note: The following is the second in a Black History Month series from Ebony Vision. Click here to read the first in the series.

Ebony Vision has two youth mentoring groups: Men of Vision and a Girls Mentoring Group.

Here’s what to know about these groups, including where they meet and how to join.

Men of Vision started in 2017 and teaches conflict resolution, academic resources and basic life skills.

The Men of Vision mentoring program started in January 2017 after two articles ran in two local newspapers. The headline on the articles stated, “African-American students suspended at a higher rate in Wisconsin.”

The article brought up some key disproportionate data points. Out of 7,476 Black students (just 4.5% of the student population), they are 7.6% of the school district’s suspension numbers compared to 2.24% of white students.

That means Black students were three times more likely to serve a school suspension than white students.

Ebony Vision knew we had to step in and do something.

Men of Vision kicked off under the umbrella of the Black Star Project of Chicago. The program teaches conflict resolution, academic resources and basic life skills.

We’ve partnered with the Fond du Lac School District, offering programs in all three levels of schools. The schools we’ve been a part of are Thiesen Middle School, Parkside, Chegwin and Fond du Lac High School.

We meet every Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac. We have also met at the Fond du Lac Library and Fond du Lac YMCA.

Our motto is “They will be what they see,” which carries the sentiment of showing our young Black men nothing but positivity, education and the right paths so they will continue in the right directions.

Girls Mentoring Group aims to remind young women there are ‘no limits.’

The Girls Mentoring Group was established to restore hope to the young women in the community, most importantly African-American young women.

Giving young women the tools they need to be successful is important, especially with social media platforms telling young women how they should look and what they should do.

The group aims to remind young women they can do anything they want to do, so there’s no limit.

The Girls Mentoring Group meets every other Saturday at the YMCA.

For more about these groups, go to ebonyvisionfdl.org, email ebonyvisionfdl@ebonyvisionfdl.org, or stop by Ebony Vision's new office at 14 Western Ave., Suite 203, Fond du Lac WI 54935, where we are open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Kyonna W. Henry is a board member of Ebony Vision.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Black History Month in Fond du Lac: Ebony Vision's mentoring programs