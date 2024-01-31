From Black History Month events to Valentine’s Day: Here’s what’s happening in Hampton Roads

Our picks for what’s happening in Hampton Roads:

Black History celebration

Black History Now! kicks off its “Art is Revolution” series with a food celebration. The event showcases dishes from the African diaspora, including soul food classics and Afro-Caribbean flavors. Take a journey through this rich history as it celebrates the contributions of Black chefs. Hosted by Home Studios, in collaboration with the city of Portsmouth and Portsmouth Museums.

7 to 10 p.m. Friday. The Famous Venue, 463 Court St., Portsmouth. 757-393-8000. Tickets $15. bit.ly/BHNFood.

___

Winter fun

Newport News Parks & Recreation is having a Winter Carnival. Glide across a “synthetic” ice rink. Play games. Get dizzy on some rides. Most importantly, indulge in carnival snacks from the food vendors.

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. 401 Oriana Road, Newport News. 757-926-1400. bit.ly/WinterCarnivalNN.

___

Devine time with chocolate and wine

Enjoy a gourmet chocolate and wine tasting at Branches Tasting Room. It includes four handcrafted chocolates paired with four wines. May the fours be with you.

1 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10;1 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14. 2125 Starmount Parkway, Chesapeake, 757-392-3942. Tickets $40. Reservations encouraged; email juliekcurry@yahoo.com. bit.ly/BranchesTastingRoom.

___

Natural wine

Taste more than 20 wines at the “For the Love of Wine…Naturally” event. It features natural wine importers and winemakers. They will answer questions about natural, biodynamic, organic and vegan wine.

4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12. Crystal Palate, 4500 Pretty Lake Ave., Norfolk. 757-264-5373. Tickets start at $15. bit.ly/NaturalWineEvent.

___

Valentine’s Day dinner

Wine and dine your valentine at Tides Coastal Kitchen. The 3-course dinner includes dishes such as beef tenderloin, lobster ravioli and chocolate-covered tux berries. Add a wine pairing for an additional cost.

4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14. 2800 Shore Dr., Virginia Beach. 757-910-1028. Cost $59 per person. Limited seating. bit.ly/VDatTides.

___

Other events to explore

Cafe Genevieve Grand Opening celebration: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. 317 W. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach. 360-608-8630. bit.ly/CafeGenevieveVB.

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day: 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday. Gelati Celesti, 613 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake, 757-410-0315; 754 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, 757-937-0471; 4485 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, 757-394-8668. Free donut with purchase. bit.ly/GelatiBreakfastDay.

Dip Off (competition): 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Vibrant Shore Brewing Co., 505 18th St., Virginia Beach. 757-428-2949. $5 contest entry fee. bit.ly/DipOffContest.

Winter Cocktail Party: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10. Historic de Witt Cottage, 1113 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach. director@awhm.org. Tickets start at $175. Benefit the Atlantic Wildfowl Heritage Museum. bit.ly/AWHM.

Valentine’s Beer Dinner: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 12. New Realm Brewing Co., 1209 Craft Lane, Virginia Beach. 757-302-8550. Tickets $75. bit.ly/NewRealmBeerDinner.

Rekaya Gibson, 757-295-8809, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com; on X, @gibsonrekaya