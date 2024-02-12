Black History Month Film Screening, Free Library Children's Programs: THE DIGEST.

Welcome to The Digest! This new weekly feature will cover important events and updates in Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, so you can keep up to date with what's happening in your community. All the most relevant local news, in one place.

Black History Month Event: ‘Central Lunatic Asylum for Colored Insane’ Film Screening and Discussion

Petersburg's next Black History Month Event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Virginia Commonwealth University (Commons Theater, University Student Commons, 907 Floyd Ave) and will be open to the general public. Join VCU's Humanities Research Center, in collaboration with the Office of Health Equity, for a film screening and discussion of the documentary “Central Lunatic Asylum for Colored Insane,” with filmmaker and VCU Professor of Psychology Shawn Utsey, Ph.D.

In 1869, the Central State Lunatic Asylum for the Colored Insane opened opened in Petersburg, becoming the first psychiatric facility in the U.S. to exclusively treat African American patients. This documentary film illuminates the history of the hospital, as well as the history of mental health treatment for African Americans with a focus on the immediate aftermath of the Civil War and Emancipation.

“Knowing the history of mental health care for Black people in the United States is important because it gives us a sense of where we are now, and honestly, not a lot has changed,” said Dr. Utsey ahead of the screening. “Mental illness is still seen as criminal in Black people. When we have a mental health crisis, it’s always been treated as a criminal matter, not a mental health matter. So some of these ghosts are still with us in how Black people receive mental health care today.”

Attendees can choose to attend in-person or via Zoom, and can register here. Read more about the film here.

Hopewell Library: Mystery Movie Monday

Visit the Hopewell Library this Monday, Feb. 12 for the latest installment of "Mystery Movie Monday," a recurring weekly event, from 5:30 - 7:30pm. Geared towards children and families, the event is free and open to the public and will feature a family-friendly movie that will be revealed at the beginning of the event. The library asks that parents or guardians accompany children at all times and not leave them alone at the event.

If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library at (804) 458-6329. The library cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

Petersburg Public Library Free February Programs For Children

The Petersburg Public library will be holding several programs for children, including story times and craft times, throughout the coming month starting at 11 a.m. The programs, which will take place in the library's Imagination Station, are all free of charge and open to the public. The next children's program at the library will be a story time on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Traffic Alerts for Feb. 12 to Feb. 16

PETERSBURG – The following is a list of roadwork that may affect traffic in the Petersburg transportation district throughout the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

Right lane and right shoulder closed for curb and gutter repairs, ALT US-301S from City Rt. 9012E/W (City of Petersburg); GRAHAM RD to HENRY ST on Monday 02/12/2024 through Wednesday 02/14/2024, 07:00 a.m. - 05:00 p.m.

Right lane and right shoulder closed for curb and gutter repairs, BUS US-460P (13 Petersburg) from City Rt. 9029N/S (City of Petersburg) to City Rt. 9033E/W (City of Petersburg), ALT US-301N/S, US-1N on Monday 02/12/2024 through Tuesday 02/13/2024, 07:00 AM - 05:00 PM 07:00 a.m. - 05:00 p.m.

Right lane and right shoulder closed for curb and gutter repairs, BUS US-460P (13 Petersburg) from City Rt. 9029N/S (City of Petersburg) to City Rt. 9033E/W (City of Petersburg), ALT US-301N/S, US-1N on Friday 02/16/2024, 07:00 a.m. - 05:00 p.m.

