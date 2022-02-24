Black History Month: Harvard’s Inaugural RISE Fellowship MBAs Speak Out On Inclusion In Business

HBS Rise fellows

Eight of Harvard Business School’s first class of MBA RISE Fellows. They are, from left top, Adan Acevedo, Siham Adous, Jerome Fulton, Jr., Aaron Hancock, Lanita Patton, Nashae Roundtree, Diego Salas, and Xonana Scrubb.

Xonana Scrubb’s own brush with housing insecurity led her on a path to managing a billion-dollar affordable housing portfolio and later.

After losing both parents to gun violence by age 5, Jerome Fulton Jr., hopes to work in the VC space to provide funding to Black business founders.

Nashae Roundtree wants to build pipelines for marginalized communities to the highest levels of business management.

There is a common theme in the aspirations of Harvard Business School’s first RISE Fellowship class: Leveraging business experience and representation to lift the economic status of marginalized communities and people of color.

HBS COMMITS $25M OVER 10 YEARS TO PROMOTE RACIAL EQUITY

The RISE — Recognizing Individuals Seeking Equity — Fellowships were created as part of HBS’ Action Plan for Advancing Racial Equity launched in September. HBS also hired its first Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Terrill Drake, and committed a $25 million initial investment over 10 years to support racial equity initiatives as part of the plan.

The new fellowship awards $20,000 over two years (on top of other need-based scholarships) to support students showing “exemplary commitment to serving Black/African-American/Hispanic/Latinx and other marginalized communities of color prior to enrolling at HBS.” Twenty Fellows were selected to join the inaugural RISE class: Adan Acevedo, Jerome Fulton Jr, Amari Griffin, Tarebi John, Zoe Matthew, Alejandro Molina, Ted Obi, Chidalu Onyenso, Lanita Patton, Nashae Roundtree, David Velasquez, Mireille Verdonk, Siham Adous, Aaron Hancock, Brian Hollins, Diego Salas, Devon Sandford, Lucas Santos, Xonana Scrubb, and Tracey Thompson.

The school profiled eight of the Fellows in celebration of Black History Month, and Poets&Quants found their comments about the power of business in elevating marginalized people and communities especially timely. Read them below, and find the Fellows’ full profiles here.

Siham Adous, MBA ‘22

Siham Adous HBS

Siham Adous

Siham Adous is the daughter of Ethiopian immigrants. As a consultant at Boston Consulting Group, she worked on solutions to the representation gap in higher education for underrepresented minorities. She’s also worked with Harlem Capital, a venture fund investing in women and minority-owned businesses, and with Emerson Collective’s early-stage venture team, supporting investments into impact-focused startups.

“How can we both equitably allocate capital and scale innovative business models to address disparities in the wealth and well-being of marginalized communities? That was my ethos coming into business school,” Adous tells HBS. “It’s not just about impact, it’s also smart business: Investing in and uplifting marginalized communities has proven to drive more innovation, better businesses, and higher returns.

“I am excited to see this turning point in the private sector where we’re acknowledging much more that impact and profit could and should be intertwined.”

Jerome Fulton Jr., MBA ’23

Losing both parents to gun violence by the time he was 5 years old, Jerome Fulton has dedicated his professional career to lifting up minority students. He is an inclusion champion for the American Institution of CPAs and founder of Angel B. Wilson Foundation which helps Miami youth affected by gun violence. At HBS, he is the DEI representative for his class section, and aims for a career in venture capital.

Jerome Fulton, Jr.

Jerome Fulton, Jr.

“I believe in using my story to empower others, especially Black students who come from lower socioeconomic areas. I came from the public school system, I didn’t grow up with parents, I experienced many tragic woes, but if I can do it, you can do it. I want everyone to feel like they have a resource–and while I can’t be there for everybody, it’s seldom that I don’t respond to LinkedIn requests because I want to be that person for others. I’m very transparent about my journey,” Fulton tells HBS.

“One of my goals is to help provide access and funding to Black founders so they can have the capital needed to scale and grow their businesses. The VC ecosystem is a great tool for wealth creation, especially in Black and brown communities. I want a career where I can have impact, where it’s not taboo to say that I want to hire more Black people or invest in initiatives that are specifically for people of color, women, or people from the LGBTQ+ community.”

Read more about Jerome Fulton’s journey in this Poets&Quants profile.

Aaron Hancock, MBA ’22

Working in private equity and real estate, Aaron Hancock helped develop internships and other training programs to help young college women and people of color break into the industries. He also forged a partnership between Seizing Every Opportunity, which trains students for jobs on Wall Street, and the Pension Real Estate Association to coach college students in careers in commercial real estate.

Aaron Hancock

Aaron Hancock

At HBS in 2019, he was elected one of three incoming co-presidents African American Student Union just as the murder of George Floyd was forcing institutions across the country, including Harvard University, to confront their own racial inequities. His work with fellow co-presidents contributed to the development of Harvard’s Action Plan for Racial Equity. Hancock returned to Harvard this fall after taking off last year because of the pandemic.

“When I started in real estate, I didn’t see many other Black people. It’s important to me to be visible — for my students to see that this can be a path for them. Being able to bring the diversity piece into real estate investing creates a lot of purpose and energy for me in my day-to-day work,” Hancock says.

“At HBS we all talk about making a difference in the world. The spring and summer of 2019 was a huge learning moment — there were real life events taking place, and we were in a position to do something, we just didn’t know exactly what. It’s important to recognize that we all have the ability and power to make a lot of change, we just have to take the onus, the responsibility, to set out and try and make it happen.”

Harvard Business School, Baker Library

Adan Acevedo, MBA ’23

Adan Acevedo

Adan Acevedo

Adan Acevedo, the son of first-generation Salvadoran immigrants, was the first Latino president of the Harvard College Democrats, an intern in the White House Office of Public Engagement, and a Teach for America educator. He is an aspiring entertainment executive and wants to amplify Black, Indigenous, and Latinx voices through his work.

“There are few industries where you get to set the tone for how the world dreams,” Acevedo tells HBS of his plans to work in entertainment. “The fact that you can do that for people in LA, Rio, Abuja, and Tokyo, all at the same time, is incredible. The choices made at the very top of the industry to work with diverse creators, actors, and crew members are not only at the crux of a diverse and equitable Hollywood but are also setting the tone for the next 30-40 years globally for what representation looks like. I can’t act, sing, or dance, but I am a problem solver who’s passionate about diversity and equity and telling the stories I’ve seen all my life.

“I’m passionate about making sure that my students, future children, and grandchildren get to see a world that continues to evolve at a pace that we can all be proud of.”

Lanita Patton, MBA ’23

Lanita Patton

Lanita Patton

A lifelong dancer, Lanita Patton is founder of First Impressions, a dance company empowering women and girls through movement. She is a first generation college student, and as treasurer of her university’s Black student union, worked to connect minority business students with resources and mentorship to help navigate industries that are traditionally not very diverse. She continued those efforts in her professional work as a management consultant. At HBS, she is on the African American Student Union’s H. Naylor Fitzhugh conference committee.

“I applied to business school because I wanted to elevate my executive presence and business acumen in a way that allowed me to break barriers in my future career and build new tables for others to join – to amplify those voices that seem more silent. I know that I can do this in any role – it’s aligned with my passion and purpose,” she says.

“I wanted to provide the support and advice that is essential for people of color to not only succeed but thrive in the corporate environment. Advocacy from others is very important in your career, but self-advocacy is even more valuable.

“If you don’t believe in yourself and aren’t able to speak up when no one else can speak for you, how do you progress?”

Nashae Roundtree, MBA ’23

Growing up in a low-income household, Nashae Roundtree developed a passion for serving marginalized communities through education. As an undergraduate, she founded Connect, a student organization that mentored more than 300 African American and Hispanic high school students without college networks. She later served as the membership chair of the Chicago Urban League.

Nashae Roundtree

Nashae Roundtree

As a first-year MBA student at HBS, she serves on the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, is co-president of the First-Gen Club, is member of the socioeconomic task force, and is working part-time for CitySwing – a start-up aiming to make golf accessible and inclusive.

“My mother always says, ‘To whom much is given, much will be required.’ I plan to always be active in organizations inside and outside of work to support marginalized communities,” Roundtree says.

“I’m always looking for ways to redistribute resources to create access and opportunities, whether it’s improving existing organizations that support racial equity, improving career recruitment and promotion pipelines within companies, or leveraging corporate social responsibility to improve the communities that often get overlooked.

“My vision is that if everyone who cares about social equity takes one step to make some component better, then our collective efforts will create a better world, so I just strive to always move the needle one step further myself.”

Diego Salas, MBA ’22

Diego Salas

Diego Salas

After leaving Venezuela at age 18, as an undergraduate Diego Salas was struck by the difference in something as simple as the amount of choice in an American supermarket compared to his home country. L

ooking for a career that could help lift Latin American communities out of poverty, he became an investment banker and then a software engineer at IBM, developing technology that could transform the daily lives of hundreds of thousands of people he wanted to help. He applied to HBS after noticing the lack of financial investment in Latin America, and he created a venture capital firm focused on Latin American founders.

“My passion for the Latin American community is central to my mission,” says Salas. “Coming out of IBM I realized I saw things differently – I had learned about scaling and building, the nuances of tech in the real world, and legal and accountability problems. I thought a lot about how I could create more change now that I had this increased capability and capacity.

“I knew that I could create a niche for funding startups in Latin America and invest in companies making a difference in their communities.”

Xonana Scrubb, MBA ’22

Xonana Scrubb

Xonana Scrubb

Shortly after she graduated college, Xonana Scrubb’s landlord decided to sell the home she and her mother were renting. The experience with her own housing crisis led Scrubb to take a position that financed affordable housing at her investment bank, and she was soon managing a billion-dollar affordable housing portfolio. She also founded Black and Latinx Leaders in Community Development for up-and-coming leaders in housing, government, finance and nonprofit work.

At HBS, she is a member of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council as well as the Cross-Harvard Study Group on the Future of Work.

“It was shocking to see that a lot of the leaders in an industry that disproportionately affects people of color were not people of color themselves. I was nervous about raising it as a problem at first, but it hit me that we were going to lose diverse talent if we didn’t start to make sure that the people at the top look like the people they’re serving,” she says.

“As a first-generation college graduate, MBA candidate, and representative in corporate America, I am proud of my success, but want to be more intentional in my next role. I’m interested in exploring the intersection between fashion and social impact–growing and scaling Black owned fashion brands with the intention of doing it myself at some point.”

