Black History Month: Lincoln School students named the Columbian Park elephant

Sterling McElwaine, the principal of Lincoln School, Lafayette's all-Black elementary school, encouraged his students and the Lincoln neighborhood to engage in Lafayette’s community activities.

In 1929, Lincoln School children won a citywide fundraising contest to purchase an elephant for a new animal house at the Columbian Park Zoo. For the competition, the Lincoln School community organized an evening benefit program of music, dancing, readings and refreshments.

Students pose for a photo on top of 'Linco' the Elephant after the Columbian Park purchased him in 1929.

Ethel McElwaine, an expert candy maker, made and sold her candy. The downtown Glatz candy store provided candy boxes and the Altrusa Club, a sponsor for Lincoln School, bought over 30 pounds. Lincoln School’s fundraising exceeded its assigned quota by a greater percentage than any other school.

Lincoln School won the right to name the elephant. The students suggested names for the elephant and the children voted for “Linco.”

Students pose for a photo with a pony the Columbian Park purchased in 1929.

The Lincoln School children christened the retired circus elephant at the Columbian Park baseball diamond on May 4, 1929. Under the direction of their principal McElwaine, the children first formed the letters of “Linco.” Then a student, who was perched on top of the elephant, lowered a banner revealing the name “Linco” and another student poured a bottle of water over the elephant’s trunk.

For 12 years, “Linco” delighted children with circus tricks and carried countless riders in Lafayette parades. In 1944, the city sold “Linco” to a New York City Zoo.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Black History Month: Lincoln School kids named Columbian Park elephant