Black History Month 'Get our minds going': Poster, essay contest winners announced; writings reflect on Civil Rights Act of 1964

Feb. 17—Addressing inequality served as inspiration for NaLonai Tisinger's winning essay in The Tribune-Democrat's Black History Month contest.

The Greater Johnstown High School sophomore writes that even with the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawing discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin, that doesn't mean these discriminations have gone away. She writes that as a young Black woman, she's experienced discrimination, and growing up she never fully felt equal to a white person.

A panel of judges chose Tisinger's essay as winner from more than 140 essay submissions. The essay contest was open to students in ninth through 12th grades.

"I think this was an amazing opportunity, and my classmates talked about it and what their topics were about," Tisinger said. "It was a great way to get our minds going during Black History Month."

Students were asked to submit essays that answered this question: "Consider the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. Why is it important to treat people equally and what does that mean to you?"

"I wanted to write about my experiences and what I've witnessed," Tisinger said. "I felt it needed to be heard."

In her essay, she writes that she hopes others see people for who they are on the inside, not the outside.

"We as people still have toxic tendencies and it's time to shine some light on the small things and take accountability," Tisinger said. "For kids like me, I hope one day they don't feel so put into a box and stereotyped."

'Writing ... brings awareness'

A poster contest was offered for pupils in kindergarten through fourth grade, who were asked to depict a famous Black figure who makes a difference in current times.

Students in fifth through eighth grades were asked "What is one of the most important inventions that was created by an African American? Depict why is it important to you or your community."

This year, more than 400 posters were received.

Alexis Fisher spearheaded the contest in honor of her brother, Tribune-Democrat reporter Ron Fisher, who died in December 2019.

Through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund was established to create opportunities for local students to learn and experience Black history.

"For the essays, I was moved by their personal experiences and they were very honest about things that have happened to them," Fisher said. "I also saw quite a bit of critical thinking in the essays."

She said a common theme in the essays was discrimination based on race and color.

"I applaud them for coming forward and talking about it," Fisher said. "I've had some of those similar experiences throughout the years, too, so I'm glad they were open to talk about it. There are many people who aren't aware of what's happening until someone speaks up, so writing these kinds of essays brings awareness."

Fisher complimented the middle school students who were asked depict an important invention created by a Black person.

"The middle school posters were interesting to me and I learned a lot by reading through them," she said. "The students put in effort to do research and learn about the people they were drawing about."

'Local people featured'

Fisher said elementary schoolers' posters featured famous Black figures who are making a difference.

"What I really enjoy about the elementary posters is we're seeing more and more local people featured, so it could be a family member, someone at a community center or someone at school," she said. "One of the things we wanted to reinforce was there are positive things happening in Johnstown and positive people to highlight."

Ella Simms, a fourth-grade pupil at Greater Johnstown Elementary School, won first place in the elementary category. Her poster depicted David L. Simms, her great-grandfather and the first and only Black detective with the Johnstown Police Department.

"I'm happy that I got chosen and won," she said.

Simms said she spoke to her father about the project and he suggested featuring her great-grandfather.

"We did some research and found things out about him," she said. "This was important because you get to recognize the people who made a change in the city."

Kaleena Cannady and Joel Brougher, seventh-graders at Greater Johnstown Middle School, were named winners in the middle school contest.

Their poster featured Charles Richard Drew, a Black surgeon and medical researcher who organized America's first large-scale blood bank.

"Blood banks are important, and I thought it would be good to make a poster about it and make people aware of who helped with the creation of it," Cannady said. "I think this is a great way to bring awareness to what African Americans have done."

Brougher said it was a good experience working with Cannady to create the poster.

"I did the drawings and enjoyed doing it," he said. "I think it's a great thing to recognize important figures in African American culture."

To acknowledge the work by the students, a student art exhibition will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.

"It's important to highlight the talent locally in front of a crowd," Fisher said.

Contest essays and posters will be on display. Contest winners will be announced and presented with plaques. Monetary prizes will be mailed to winners.

The Rev. Reginald Floyd, a retired Johnstown Police Department officer, will serve as emcee.

The event will feature music from DJ Moe of 102 JAMZ, local performers and an art table where participants can create additional posters.

"This is a chance to bring the community together for a positive event," Fisher said. "It's an outing where families can come together."

Light refreshments will be provided by Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center.

Admission is $5. Proceeds will benefit a bus trip for students to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., in the spring.

Some of the essay writers will be invited to sit on a discussion panel for the Pennsylvania Historical Association convention, to be held in Johnstown in October. The convention will also have the Civil Rights Act anniversary as a theme.

Fisher said she hopes students have been encouraged to express their opinions and to talk about important issues and experiences.

"They are our future leaders," she said, "and preparing them to speak up and have a voice about things now is important."

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.