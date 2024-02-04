Black History Month in Muncie: Bea Moten-Fisher

Editor's note: To celebrate Black History Month, The Star Press will feature a daily brief about prominent Black community members in Delaware County.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Bea Moten-Foster (1937-2011) was the founder and publisher of The Muncie Times, an African American newspaper.

A native of Selma, Alabama, Moten-Foster had worked as a radio journalist — in Alabama, Miami, New York City and Indianapolis — before moving to Muncie in the early 1980s. She was also active in the civil rights movement.

Black History Month

She founded The Muncie Times, a twice-monthly publication, in 1991.

A community leader throughout her years in Muncie, she also helped establish the Muncie Black Expo, The Muncie Coalition of 100 Black Women and the Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Team.

