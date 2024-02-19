Black History Month in Muncie: James Vanleer

MUNCIE, Ind. — James G. Vanleer (1940-2008) in 1994 became the second Black citizen elected to represent Indiana House District 34.

A Republican, Vanleer won election in a district where Hurley Goodall, a Democrat and African American, had two years earlier retired from the House after serving seven terms.

Vanleer, who had been on the Muncie Housing Authority Board for 11 years, was aware that drug dealing in Muncie was then having a devastating impact on two local public housing complex.

Black History Month

He introduced legislation, that was passed, that increased the maximum penalty for dealing drugs in or near a public housing complex from 30 years to 50 years.

During his two years at the Statehouse, Vanleer was a member of the Black Legislative Caucus.

He lived in Muncie for nearly four decades, and was a longtime employee of General Motors.

Vanleer also earned degrees from Wilberforce and Ball State universities.

