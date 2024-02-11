Editor's note: To celebrate Black History Month, The Star Press will feature a daily brief about prominent Black community members in Delaware County.

MUNCIE, Ind. — James Albert Johnson (1926-2009) became the first African American elected to an at-large seat on Muncie City Council in 1971.

He won election to a second council term in 1975.

He took his service to the community seriously.

Black History Month

"Every issues that comes before the council is an important issue to the segment of the community it involves," he told The Muncie Evening Press in 1979.

Johnson also served on the Muncie Human Rights Commission, the Delaware County Plan Commission and the Muncie Housing Authority Board.

Johnson was an employee of Marhoefer Packing Co. for 28 years and also worked at Borg Warner Automotive and Chevrolet-Muncie (later New Venture Gear).

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Black History Month in Muncie: James Albert Johnson