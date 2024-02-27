Black History Month in Muncie: Marwin Strong

Editor's note: To celebrate Black History Month, The Star Press will feature a daily brief about prominent Black community members in Delaware County.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Marwin Strong (1977-2023) was a community activist who worked to fight against crime and violence in Muncie neighborhoods.

Strong founded a program called "Enough is Enough" to combat crime and violence on Muncie city streets. The organization was patterned from the Ten Point Coalition effort in Indianapolis as a grassroots effort to stop crime.

Black History Month

After Strong's death, Charles Harrison, an Indianapolis pastor who leads the Ten Point Coalition, called the Muncie man "a wonderful person who committed his life to helping at-risk youth and young adults overcome their obstacles and achieve their dreams in life."

In 2007, Strong spoke about the need for youth to "put the guns down, put the drugs down, pull up your pants, get an education and be a productive citizen."

Strong, a former Delaware County building commissioner, was a candidate for Muncie City Council in three elections. He published a book about his life, "Back from the Shadow of Death: Fulfilling Life's Mission with God's Help."

