Black History Month in Muncie: Ralph McGairk

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ralph McGairk (1949-2007), a Muncie police officer for a quarter-century, was the first Black police chief in the city's history.

A Munce native and a graduate of Southside High School, McGairk was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He joined the Muncie Police Department in 1972.

He was appointed deputy police chief in 1993, and was promoted to the position of chief by then-Mayor David Dominick in 1994.

He remained chief for the remainder of Dominick's term as mayor, which ran through December 1995, and retired from the police department in 1997.

