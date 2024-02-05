Black History Month in Muncie: Raymond Armstrong

Editor's note: To celebrate Black History Month, The Star Press will feature a daily brief about prominent Black community members in Delaware County.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Raymond J. Armstrong (1902-1970) was the first Black citizen elected to Muncie City Council, winning election to the District 6 seat in 1951.

He was also a city police officer for four years in the 1930s, and for many years operated Ray's Shoe Shop in Muncie.

Black History Month

He was active in civic activities for decades, serving on the board of directors for Beech Grove Cemetery, the Madison Street YMCA, the Muncie Mission and the Delaware County Community Service Council.

Shortly before his death in 1970, Armstrong had been appointed to the Muncie Park Board.

He had moved to Muncie in 1924 from Knoxville, Tennessee,

