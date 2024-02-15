Black History Month in Muncie: Robert O. Foster

Editor's note: To celebrate Black History Month, The Star Press will feature a daily brief about prominent Black community members in Delaware County.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie native Robert O. Foster (1932-2011) was the first Black American to serve as a principal in the city's school system.

A graduate of Central High School and Ball State University, he also was the first male Black teacher for Muncie Community Schools.

Later he was an assistant professor of continuing education at Ball State, where he taught courses. He helped found BSU's Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Over the years, he served on the city's human rights commission and the Metropolitan Plan Commission, and he was also active with the YMCA, Salvation Army, Boy Scouts, the Boys Club, Meals on Wheels and other organizations.

He had also been a director of ACTION, Inc. a local anti-poverty program.

Foster was the husband of fellow community activist and local newspaper publisher Bea Moten-Foster.

