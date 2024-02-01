Black History Month in Muncie: Roy C. Buley

Editor's note: To celebrate Black History Month, The Star Press will feature a daily brief about prominent Black community members in Delaware County.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Roy C. Buley (1915-1980) was a Muncie civil rights pioneer who has a recreation center in the city's Whitely neighborhood named in his honor.

Buley was executive director of the Madison Street YMCA from 1950 to 1962. He also served on Muncie's human rights commission in the 1950s.

On June 9, 1956, he led a group of local African Americans to swim at Tuhey Pool, which up to that point had been segregated.

In the wake of Buley's efforts, then-Mayor H. Arthur Tuhey (son of an earlier Muncie mayor for whom the near-downtown park, including the pool was named) then declared the city's pools would be open to all local residents.

