Black History Month in Muncie: Thomas Elmer "Fudd" Ashley

Editor's note: To celebrate Black History Month, The Star Press will feature a daily brief about prominent Black community members in Delaware County.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Fifteen years after he served a brief prison term for a drug-related conviction, Thomas Elmer "Fudd" Ashley (1937-2015) returned to the Delaware County criminal justice system, this time as a probation officer.

The Muncie native was hired in 1979 by Judge Robert Barnet Jr., who in 1974 had been a deputy prosecutor when Ashley was convicted of drug possession.

Black History Month

"Mr. Ashley is an excellent example of a person who, following adversity, worked within the system to build a better life for himself," Barnet told The Muncie Evening Press.

Ashley acknowledged bringing a unique perspective to the job.

"It's an advantage to have been on both sides," he said. "In all fairness to the probationers, someone needs some insight."

A graduate of Central High School and Ball State University, where he earned a degree in criminal justice, Ashley was also a local businessman, for a time owning a store in the Industry neighborhood and in later years operating a fishing lake on the city's southeast side.

Before his years as a probation officer, Ashley worked in the city office of Community Development and with a program seeking jobs for ex-offenders. The Air Force veteran was also employed for several years at Borg Warner.

