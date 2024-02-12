Black History Month in Muncie: Vivian Conley

Editor's note: To celebrate Black History Month, The Star Press will feature a daily brief about prominent Black community members in Delaware County.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Vivian Conley (1922-1993) was a Muncie civil rights activist and a tireless advocate for higher education.

"Without education you are enslaved," Conley said in 1988, the year she received her bachelor's degree at Ball State University at age 66. "I believe that higher education opens doors to a different quality of life."

Black History Month

Conley had earlier directed dozens of young people into higher education as education coordinator for Trinity United Methodist Church. While at BSU, she founded the university's Nontraditional Student Association.

Sher served as a board member for various entities, including the Muncie Public Library Board, the Muncie Enterprise Association and the Area 6 Council on Aging.

For more than 50 years, she lived in — and was an advocate for — the near-downtown Munsyana Homes public housing complex.

A library in Muncie's Whitely neighborhood was named in her honor.

