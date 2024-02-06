Black History Month in Muncie: Walter L. Berry

Editor's note: To celebrate Black History Month, The Star Press will feature a daily brief about prominent Black community members in Delaware County.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Walter L. Berry became the first Black deputy mayor in Muncie's history, serving in Mayor David Dominick's administration from 1992 through 1995.

Berry, who had retired as human resources manager at ABB Power T&D Co., had earlier been Dominick's appointment as executive director of the Delaware-Blackford Employment and Training Service.

Black History Month

In announcing Berry's appointment in June 1992, Dominick said the deputy mayor would coordinate functions of the city's police and fire departments and the animal shelter, and would also be the mayor's primary liaison with city-appointed boards and commissions,

Before his 18 years of employment at ABB Power, Berry had been head of the radiology department at Ball Memorial Hospital.

