Black History Month: Pilgrim Baptist's Eldridge Gilbert

February 11, 2024

The Rev. Eldridge Gilbert

The Rev. Eldridge Gilbert, a nationally recognized civil rights activist, served as the pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church from 1944 to 1990. He also participated in the March on Washington in 1963. Additionally, he played a leading role in integration efforts within the business and housing sectors throughout Rockford.

