Black History Month: Stephanie Terry elected as Evansville's first Black mayor

Mayor of Evansville Stephanie Terry pauses for a moment of applause while giving her inaugural address after taking the oath of office at Bosse High School Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Editor's note: The Courier & Press and The Gleaner are marking Black History Month with a collection of stories about people, places and events from local Black history.

EVANSVILLE — Mayor Stephanie Terry made history in 2023 when she was elected as the city's first Black mayor and first woman mayor.

Terry, and Evansville native and Bosse High School graduate, spent the previous 12 years as a member of the Vanderburgh County Council. In the first month of 2023, she set her sights on the highest office in the city.

She faced no other Democrat in the primary, while two Republicans vied for the chance to be on the November ballot.

In November, Terry beat Republican Natalie Rascher and Libertarian Michael Daugherty with 49% of the vote.

With that win, Terry solidified her spot in history. Her photo would be added to the wall of mayor's portraits in the Evansville Civic Center, changing its makeup forever.

Now, Terry is in her second month as mayor of Evansville. The state of Indiana has seven Black mayors, a history-making number which was recognized by the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus in Indianapolis.

"Black leaders in the United States have put forth a lot of effort to create an environment that is progressive, addresses issues and provides opportunities for success across all fronts," the group's resolution stated.

The resolution also says it is important to acknowledge all Black leaders who uphold high standards and order.

"The courage to lead is not easy, but it is an honorable notion to take pride in," it states.

