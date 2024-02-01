Black History Month: The story behind Mom’s House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What started out as a mother cooking for her family, soon evolved into a thriving business in Bakersfield.

Mom’s House Chicken and Waffles has been serving the community for over a decade and those involved say Grandma Vicky Hill, was one of the keys to it all.

“‘Mom’ is my grandma, Vicky Hill, she is my dad’s mother and she is the person that came up with all the delicious recipes and what started all the food that got to make us the place we are today,” said Jade Johnson.

A Southern taste that comes from the search for comfort food.

“My dad was like: ‘Where is the place that I want to go when I’m having a bad day? I want some good food, I want to go to my mom’s house,” said Jade Johnson.

“So we thought that’d be a really cool name to name the restaurant. Everyone has a nice comfortable vibe and it has good food at mom’s house.”

Even after the passing of “Mom” Vicky Hill, her unique recipes keep customers coming back.

“I think you can find chicken and waffles here, not a lot of places have that,” said Kyrah Johnson, Jade’s sister. “Catfish, yams and mac and cheese — that’s a good combo here that a lot of people get. Oxtails, our neck bones, peach cobbler, which is really good,” says Kyrah Johnson.

Of 1.9 million minority-owned businesses in California, only 185,000 are African-American owned. In Kern County, about 6% of the population is Black and February highlights the importance of supporting black-owned businesses within our communities.

“I think that we are doing a good job as a Black-owned business,” said Jade Johnson. “There’s not too many of us out there, so we’re sticking together, being able to be a family business is really nice.”

Mom’s House opens Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

