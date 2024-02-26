Black History Month teach-in block party

TechCrunch

Given all that, it’s likely few are too surprised that Humane’s upcoming Ai Pin has been pushed back a bit, from March to “mid-April,” per a new video from the Bay Area startup’s Head of Media, Sam Sheffer. If Humane keeps to that time frame, “priority access” customers will begin to receive the unit at some point in mid-April. The Ai Pin was finally unveiled at an event in San Francisco back in early November, where we were able to spend a little controlled hands-on time with the wearable.