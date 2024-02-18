Black History Month: Thelma Banks Johnson broke barriers in Henderson

Thelma Johnson Banks

Thelma Banks Johnson was a quiet pioneer who broke barriers in her adopted hometown of Henderson.

She rose from a family of cotton field workers to graduate from Georgia State Industrial College, then earn a degree in home economics from the Ohio State University.

Johnson came to Henderson County in 1947 as the first African-American extension home economist in Western Kentucky, serving for 23 years. Johnson worked primarily with underprivileged and low-income families, teaching practical information about subjects such as nutrition and child development.

The National Association of Extension Home Economists awarded Johnson its Distinguished Service Award.

After retiring in 1970, she served as a social worker for Head Start and volunteered at Redbanks Nursing Home. She served on numerous local boards, including as chair of the Henderson Human Rights Commission.

In 1978, Johnson became the first African-American elected to office in Henderson County, winning election to the Henderson County Board of Education, serving until 1986 and spending four years as board chairman.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce named Johnson its Distinguished Citizen of the Year in 1984.

Johnson died in 2012 at age 103.

Her legacy continues today through the Henderson County Schools’ Thelma B. Johnson Early Childhood Learning Center.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Who was Thelma Banks Johnson?