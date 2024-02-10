Black History Month: Three generations of Browns were successful blacksmiths

Editor's note: The Courier & Press and The Gleaner are marking Black History Month with a collection of stories about people, places and events from local Black history.

Three generations of men of the Brown family plied their trade as blacksmiths in Henderson, Kentucky, over the course of 93 years.

Mike Brown arrived in Henderson in 1860 as a slave of the mayor’s wife. He was allowed to keep his earnings as a blacksmith and soon purchased his wife for $1,000. After the Civil War, he opened his blacksmith shop on First Street and became the leading blacksmith in the city.

Son Edward Hall Brown, born in 1861, learned the trade from his father, particularly learning how to handle skittish horses. In 1898, he went into business for himself and proved to be a successful businessman. According to a “Who’s Who” publication in 1915, Brown owned a number of homes, including his own home and blacksmith shop, and had stock in other interests. He served as a juror in the U.S. District Court and was a member of the National Horseshoers’ Association.

By 1905, he and other African-American community leaders had established Douglass High School for black students.

Edward’s son Sneed learned the trade under his father and smithed for 51 years, retiring in 1959. By then, Brown’s Blacksmith Shop was the oldest business in Henderson operating under its original name.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Black History Month: 3 generations of Browns were successful blacksmiths