Black History Month: Willie Effie Thomas fought against segregation in Evansville

Editor's note: The Courier & Press and The Gleaner are marking Black History Month with a collection of stories about people, places and events from local Black history.

EVANSVILLE – Willie Effie Thomas and a group of students wanted to go to the pool.

So one summer day in 1950, Thomas and kids from Evansville's all-Black Lincoln High School marched to the then-segregated Howell Park, where they were met with racist taunts and flying rocks.

"We didn't win that one," one of the students told the Courier & Press 51 years later. But for Thomas and other civil rights activists in the city, other battles were just around the corner.

Willie Effie Thomas.

A native of Texas, Thomas began her activism in 1949, when she organized the Evansville NAACP Youth Council. That same year brought her weekly radio show that focused on the NAACP's work and mission.

She went on to become a key figure in the civil rights fight in Evansville. Often accompanied by children and young people, she staged "stand-ups" at segregated movie theaters, and sat at whites-only lunch counters for hours at a time until her and the other activists finally received service.

Through it all, she also served as an Evansville school teacher for decades, first at the segregated Lincoln and Chestnut-Walnut schools before moving to Tekoppel Elementary, from where she retired in 1977.

Thomas died in 2001. She was 89.

Her work brought her numerous accolades. But in 1972, she told the Sunday Courier & Press she had one overarching goal.

"I want to be able to feel the community is better because I helped and did my part to make it that way," she said.

