🌱 The Black History Parade Is Today! + VegiLicious Update

Take a quick trip to Anaheim, and participate in the Black History Parade and Unity Festival. Also, there’s an update on the medical bills of the burn victim from VegiLicious. Finally, the HBPD is hiring!



Here are the top stories in Huntington Beach today:

The Black History Parade and Unity Festival are on! Happening today (Saturday), everyone’s invited to come to 305 W. Center Street Promenade in Anaheim. The program begins with a morning blessing at 9 a.m., a parade between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., and the festival until 5 p.m. In 2020, the parade had “an estimated 14,000 people in attendance.” Last year, the parade had to be canceled because of COVID. (Voice of OC) Last month, we talked about a butane heater that burnt a worker, who was identified as the co-owner, at VegiLicious. At the time, we mentioned that she is in the burn unit, worried about paying the bills. We learned Wednesday that hundreds of kind people contributed to a Go Fund Me to help cover her medical expenses. Even so, there may not be enough money to pay them. On the upside, “doctors may release Ana in a few weeks if all goes well.” (Patch, HB News) The HBPD is hiring! Various openings include police officer recruits, parking control officers, records technicians, and others. The PD encourages residents to check out job descriptions and salaries. (@HBPoliceDept) The Skandia Mobile Country Club is a 55+ mobile home community. Now, some residents are crying foul. The community’s new owner is raising lot rents. Residents, many on fixed incomes, have picketed and approached the HB City Council for help in the form of “a rental stabilization ordinance on the ballot in November” for mobile homes. (Home Decor Ideas or Daily Pilot/paywall) Christopher Ken Ireland Update: When we reported about the trial in late November, we knew that the suspect had been convicted, but we didn’t know the sentence. On Friday, we learned that he was sentenced to “life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing two women after a New Year’s Eve party.” “I don’t know that I have often, if ever, seen a crime a callous as what you did in this case,” said Orange County Superior Court Judge Sheila Hanson when handing down the sentence. (Patch, The OCR/paywall)

From my notebook:

Visit Huntington Beach has everything you need to know about the Surf City USA Marathon. (Facebook)

Our Summerlane neighbor is looking for advice. They received a notice from Natural Gas Line offering natural gas line protection. Does anyone know if this is necessary? (Nextdoor)

A Huntington By The Sea neighbor is looking for recommendations for a person/company that installs back patios. (Nextdoor)

Our Golden View Tract neighbor saw a large coyote walking up and down Golden View! - Bring your pets in! It is headed towards Wrenfield. (Nextdoor)

A Downtown Huntington Beach neighbor issues a warning of a coyote sighting at the beach. (Nextdoor)

