Black History Pop-Up Museum + Last-Minute Lunar New Year Sweets

Some clouds, then sunny. High: 65 Low: 38.

Redwood City Black history pop-up museum highlights community achievements, from creation of the potato chip to MLK (KGO-TV) Five last-minute Lunar New Year sweets you can find on the Peninsula (Palo Alto Online) San Mateo County's new partner to provide up to 2K COVID-19 tests daily at event center (The Almanac Online)

Orchid Takeover & Sale 2022: Filoli Historic House & Garden, Woodside (10:00 AM)

Woodside H.S. Athletic Boosters Crab Feed 2022: Redwood City: UPDATE: CANCELED (5:30 PM)

Orchid Sale (11:00 AM)

County of San Mateo - Government: "New testing partner started up at the Event Center this week. Carbon Health, a San Francisco-based national health care provider, began operating a walk-up mass testing site at the Event Center Tuesday with PCR testing." (Facebook)

County of San Mateo - Government: "Agricultural employers in San Mateo County: do you have questions about COVID-19? Join a virtual forum hosted by San Mateo County Health and Agriculture Weights & Measures in partnership with Ayudando Latinos A Soñar." (Facebook)

Port of Redwood City: "22 years ago, the California State Legislature created and first celebrated Rosa Parks Day in recognition of the date of her birth. The Port honors Rosa Parks for being an American Civil Rights hero. #RosaParksDay" (Facebook)

Redwood City Public Library: "Join Bay Area members of Tsuru for Solidarity at this all-ages event combining art and activism.⁠ From the beginning, the WWII incarceration of Japanese and Japanese Americans prompted a range of protest actions." (Facebook)

Bay Area Air Quality Management District: "Our weekend forecast: 2/5: Moderate in all regions. 2/6: Good in the South Central Bay, Moderate in all other regions. See the forecast at baaqmd.gov/about-air-quality/current-air-quality" (Facebook)

Woodside Terrace A. M. Kiwanis and Kiwanis Foundation: "Help us support our ongoing fundraising efforts for scholarships and community organizations by buying some delicious See's Candy today!" (Facebook)

Redwood City Public Library: "Please join us on Tuesday, February 22 for Stortyime in the Park: Magical Bridge Playground at 10 AM! On the 4th Tuesday of each month a, librarian is at Magical Bridge Playground to read stories." (Facebook)

County of San Mateo - Government: "The County of San Mateo Office of Sustainability is empowering local non-profit organizations, government agencies, educators and individuals with grants for projects that reduce waste headed to the landfill." (Facebook)

