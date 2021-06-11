On these Black history walking tours, bring your imagination

Nick Roll
·7 min read

Sampson Levingston has always been a history buff. And he’s always loved his home state of Indiana. For a long time, though, he struggled to see how someone like him – a young Black man – fit into Indiana’s history.

But when protests last summer ignited national conversations on race and racism in America, Mr. Levingston reckoned there were local stories to be told. With time on his hands – he was unemployed due to the pandemic – he decided to start a walking tour on Indianapolis Black history.

Almost a year later, on an unseasonably cold Memorial Day weekend that was less than ideal for barbecuing, but perfect for a brisk walk around Indianapolis, he gathers up the participants for his 96th tour. Nine people, a multiracial mix of locals and out-of-town visitors, huddle outside the Urban League of Indianapolis. Mr. Levingston greets them all with a smile. He carries a bundle of historic photos and a portable speaker so he can play the music of local jazz legends during the two-hour walk.

Though the tours are relatively new, they’re the natural culmination of Mr. Levingston’s journey as an amateur historian. “I’ve been collecting this history and this knowledge about where I fit in in Indiana and our history for three or four years,” Mr. Levingston tells the Monitor.

His tour is one of many focusing on Black history that have cropped up across the country, taking Black history out of books, archives, and oral histories, and putting it into real life – engaging in what scholars call “public history.” They point out what’s gone, but also highlight what remains, whether through historic preservation or sheer perseverance.

Perhaps the starkest example is Tulsa’s Greenwood district, where a murderous white mob in 1921 razed a thriving community known as Black Wall Street. Walking tours of the neighborhood have since sprung up. Last week President Joe Biden visited the site to mark the centenary and toured an exhibit showing before and after images of the 30-block district. Referring to the long-suppressed massacre, he told a crowd: “Just because history is silent, it does not mean that it did not take place.”

During the early days of the pandemic, Mr. Levingston found himself cooped up inside, in need of an outlet – and not just because of boredom. “Ahmaud Arbery – his killing in Georgia, that really struck a chord with me, because I like going outside and exploring. That’s all he was doing. … So I was like, ‘I’ve got to get back outside,’” he recalls.

He dubbed his tours Walk & Talks – he prefers to spark a conversation than just spout facts – and leading them has become his full-time job.

The paradox of Black history walking tours is that many of the sites being highlighted no longer exist. Those that have remained are sometimes hiding in plain sight.

Approaching downtown, Mr. Levingston leads his group to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue, where dozens of the businesses, shops, and clubs that once made up a thriving Black business community were demolished during urban renewal projects starting in the mid-20th century. He holds up an old photo of a row of businesses, but initially there’s confusion among the group – looking around, remnants of those buildings are nowhere to be seen. Mr. Levingston explains that they once stood behind him, in the space occupied now by a mostly empty parking lot.

By joining such tours, curious Americans can not only learn about Black history in their cities, but also put tangible context to historically Black neighborhoods that have changed – sometimes naturally, sometimes forcibly – over the years.

“What [having Black history walking tours] does is it shows the positive resilience of those communities,” says Christine Anderson, an associate history professor and co-director of the Public History Program at Xavier University in Cincinnati. “Right now we are rightly talking about the carceral state. … We’re talking about violence, we’re talking about inequality. All these things have been there. But also, these communities were building schools and churches, and they had fraternal societies that met.”

Taking history out of the classroom, Dr. Anderson says, can “give people back their history. Especially when you’re talking about underserved or marginalized communities.”

Welcome to Congo Square

Raina Yancey grew up surrounded by history – her mother was a park ranger at Independence National Historical Park, in Philadelphia, home to the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. And yet, she still felt there were more stories to be told. In 2019, she started The Black Journey, a walking tour focusing on the city’s Black history.

Ms. Yancey’s tours take in well-known historical sites, like the President’s House – where George Washington and John Adams lived and worked before the presidency moved to the White House – but also places like Washington Square, a popular meeting place and burial ground for the city’s enslaved and free Black community in the 18th and 19th centuries.

“Most people don’t know this history. When they’re sitting and having a picnic, they’re actually maybe sitting on top of an ancestor who’s buried there,” Ms. Yancey says of the park once known as Congo Square.

Kamau Ware sees his work with Black Gotham Experience, a walking tour in New York City, in the same vein of the griot tradition of West African oral history and storytelling. He started the tours after a student visiting the city’s Tenement Museum, where Mr. Ware worked, asked him, “Where were the Black people?” He resolved to find out.

“We go to places that are not marked, they’re not locations that speak of the fact that Black people built Wall Street, or helped expand Bowery and Broadway,” says Mr. Ware, who started his tours in 2010 and expanded them in 2015. The advantage of walking tours over learning about history from a book or museums is that “there’s a spiritual component of being able to put your head and your heart in the same places where people who have come before you have walked,” he adds.

Seeing tours popping up to promote Black history “is inspiring,” says Shawn Quigley, a park guide with the National Park Service in Boston. The NPS, along with the Museum of African American History, hosts the Black Heritage Trail, a free, self-guided tour that brings walkers to historic landmarks in Boston’s well-heeled Beacon Hill neighborhood.

“People are doing their best to understand lesser-known or untold stories, and if you don’t get those stories, you’re unable to paint a complete picture of where you live. You’re unable to paint a complete picture of how you got to where you are today,” says Mr. Quigley.

Struggle and resilience

On Mr. Levingston’s tour, the past and the present collide.

For much of the 19th and 20th centuries, land in the area along Indiana Avenue where Black-owned businesses once stood would have been cheap, and a bit swampy, lying next to a neglected canal. It once housed poor Irish immigrants, then Black Americans moving up from the South.

But where there was struggle, there was also resilience: Booker T. Washington attended the opening of the local Black YMCA in 1913. At the Sunset Terrace music venue, a Black patron would have been “treated like a human being, dropped off and picked up out front,” Mr. Levingston says.

Toward the end of the tour, leading the group through Ransom Place, a historically Black neighborhood that’s since become integrated, Mr. Levingston flashes a smile and stops a Black woman passing by to ask if she has any stories to share.

She points to a boarded-up building down the block. To the uninitiated, it’s an empty building. For those in the know, it’s a relic of the Great Migration.

“Everybody was migrating from the South,” she says, describing how her father settled in Indianapolis and once ran a corner store out of the building. “And we’re still here.”

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • 'Reckoning' with slavery: toppled Francis Scott Key statue replaced by African figures

    One year after a statue of Francis Scott Key was toppled by racial injustice protesters in Golden Gate Park, an art exhibit opens next week with 350 slave sculptures gathered around the space once dedicated to the "The Star-Spangled Banner" creator - a slaveholder himself. To be unveiled on the June 19 holiday marking emancipation from slavery in America, the exhibit titled "Monumental Reckoning" is on the spot where Key's statue was dislodged on Juneteenth 2020.

  • It's Past Time For Juneteenth to Be Recognized as a National Holiday

    On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, ordering the end of slavery - and in textbooks and classrooms across the US, that's usually where the story ends. But it wasn't until June 19, 1865, that the last enslaved African Americans in Texas finally learned that they were free.

  • Former Home of Confederate General Robert E. Lee Undergoes Meaningful Renovation to Highlight Lives of Slaves Who Worked There

    "The reopening of Arlington House provides a place for hard and important conversations that illuminate more perspectives, including the experiences of enslaved people and their descendants," Will Shafroth, President of the National Park Foundation said.

  • Fran Drescher Just Brought Back This Iconic '90s Outfit From The Nanny

    With a 2021 twist.

  • What to Know About Buying a House as a Person of Color

    How can we get a smart start investing in real estate when housing discrimination is still real? Here's what people of color need to know about buying and selling a house.

  • 'Swallowed by the whale': Lobster diver caught by humpback whale off Massachusetts beach

    Michael Packard "was swallowed by the whale, he was in his mouth for about 20 seconds," said sister Cynthia Packard.

  • Donald Trump says he’s ‘writing like crazy’ amid claims he is jealous over Pence book deal

    The ex-president said he’s turned down two book deals

  • CNN Insiders React to Jeffrey Toobin’s ‘Awkward’ On-Air Return: ‘It’s Insane!’

    Frederick M. Brown/Getty“Awkward.” “Insane.” “A bit inappropriate.”Those were some of the reactions from CNN insiders following Jeffrey Toobin’s cringeworthy on-air return as CNN’s chief legal analyst after a masturbatory Zoom work call derailed his journalistic career.Toobin’s return to CNN after a nearly eight-month absence came on the heels of an aggressive lobbying campaign by his friends, according to two people familiar with the matter. CNN boss Jeff Zucker, while expressing concerns about

  • Elizabeth Warren rips into Jeff Bezos over his upcoming trip to space: 'He's laughing at every person in America who actually paid taxes'

    Warren's comments followed a bombshell ProPublica report this week that said the Amazon CEO didn't pay federal income taxes for at least two years.

  • From JFK to Trump: Controversial moments between US presidents and the Queen

    In more than half a century on the throne, the British monarch has encountered many awkward moments when it comes to welcoming her US counterparts

  • NZ makes England pay for drops to trail by 74 in 2nd test

    New Zealand made England suffer for dropped catches to trail by only 74 runs after day two of the second test at Edgbaston on Friday. Replying to England's 303 all out, New Zealand was 229-3 after the unexpected dismissal of Will Young on 82 off the final ball of the day. Ross Taylor was left on 46 not out and Henry Nicholls was expected to join him on Saturday morning.

  • Wife of 'El Chapo' pleads guilty in U.S. federal court

    The wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo on Thursday pleaded guilty in federal court for her role in helping her husband run the Sinaloa cartel of smugglers. Clad in a green jumpsuit and wearing a white face mask, Emma Coronel Aispuro, appeared for a court hearing in Washington, D.C., where she pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, conspiring to launder money and conspiring to assist the Sinaloa drug cartel. As part of her plea agreement, the 31-year-old former beauty queen also admitted to conspiring to helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 when he dug a mile-long tunnel from his cell. In early 2019, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is 64, was convicted in a high-profile Brooklyn trial of masterminding a multibillion-dollar drug enterprise. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years, and locked up in the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.Coronel, a dual U.S.-Mexico citizen, married Guzman in 2007 at the age of 18. The couple has twin daughters. Coronel could face up to life in prison for the drug distribution charge alone.The other two counts against her carry maximum prison terms of 20 years and 10 years, respectively.A tentative sentencing date was set by the judge for mid-September.

  • Arby’s fires employee who put homophobic slur on couple’s receipt, restaurant says

    The employee was fired within minutes, Arby’s said.

  • Merrick Garland vows to challenge GOP threats to voting rights

    With Biden administration under pressure to combat voter suppression, attorney general condemns baseless voter fraud narrative and ‘abnormal’ audits that undermine voters

  • The Woman Facing Life in Prison for Killing Her Incestuous Stepdad-Turned-Husband

    via FacebookROME—Few would argue how Valérie Bacot rationalized pulling the trigger that sent a fatal bullet into the back of her stepfather-turned-husband Daniel Polette's neck on March 13, 2016. She had earlier unsuccessfully tried to poison him with a sleeping pill, and she said she knew he was grooming their 14-year-old daughter for serial rape. She was tired of years of abuse and being pimped out to strangers in the family minivan, so she did what she thought she had to do.“I took the gun,”

  • CNN blindsides Black Republican with supercut of Trump’s most racist statements

    GOP freshman says former president ‘does not matter’ after he faces reel of racist remarks

  • Ocugen to file for full U.S. approval of COVID-19 shot instead of EUA

    Ocugen said the decision was based on a recommendation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which also requested more information and data for the full approval. "While this will extend our timelines, we are committed to bringing COVAXIN to the U.S.," Ocugen Chief Executive Officer Dr Shankar Musunuri said. The company is co-developing Covaxin with India-based Bharat Biotech for the U.S. market.

  • Trump boasts that he's 'writing like crazy' and working on 'the book of all books'

    Trump claimed he has already turned down two book deals "from the most unlikely of publishers," but he stopped short of offering any specific details.

  • S.Korea's Moon heads for G7 summit overshadowed by China

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in was set to depart Friday for the Group of Seven summit in Britain where talk of countering China could overshadow Seoul's efforts to be seen as a bigger player on issues such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. South Korea is one of several guest nations invited to the G7 meeting as the rich democracies try to show the world they can still act in concert to tackle major crises by donating hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries and pledging to slow climate change. "We will show our leadership at the G7 in formulating joint responses to pressing global challenges including health issues and climate change," a senior presidential official told reporters.

  • 'Fear TWD' coshowrunner says next season will not be the end of the show: 'Don't think about saying goodbye yet'

    Discussing the season 6 finale, Ian Goldberg told Insider he doesn't see season 7 as the show's end. Or at least AMC hasn't given him that indication.