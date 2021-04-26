Scientists Discover Closest Known Black Hole To Earth

Mary Papenfuss
·Trends Reporter, HuffPost
·1 min read

Astronomers have discovered a new record-breaking black hole, which is the closest to Earth found to date — and one of the smallest.

Black holes can’t be seen because they emit no light, but they can be detected by their corresponding stars and eerie, powerful gravitational pull. Ohio State University researchers spotted this one by noting the distortion in the shape of a red giant star caused by the gravitational pull of its suspected companion black hole. It’s just 1,500 light years away from the Earth.

The discovery has been dubbed “The Unicorn” because it’s rare and because it’s located in the Milky Way in the constellation Monoceros, which means “unicorn” in Latin. It’s tiny for a black hole, only about three times the mass of the sun.

“When we looked at the data, this black hole — the Unicorn — just popped out,” said Tharindu Jayasinghe, a doctoral student in astronomy at Ohio State University and the lead author of a study on the discovery.

The possibility of a black hole in that space had been previously overlooked because this one is unusually small.

“Just as the moon’s gravity distorts the Earth’s oceans, causing the seas to bulge toward and away from the moon, producing high tides, so does the black hole distort the star into a football-like shape with one axis longer than the other,” concluded Todd Thompson, Ohio State’s astronomy department and co-author of the study.

“The simplest explanation is that it’s a black hole — and in this case, the simplest explanation is the most likely one,” he added.

Check out a video on the discovery by Ohio State University above.

Related...

Continent-Sized Remnants Of An Alien World May Be Buried Deep Within Earth

Pentagon Confirms Leaked Photos, Video Of Unidentified Flying Objects

New Black Hole Image Reveals Its 'Most Mysterious' Feature

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge To Buzz By Earth

NASA's Perseverance Rover Just Made Oxygen On Mars

Solar System’s First Known Interstellar Visitor Likely A Cookie-Shaped Planet Shard

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Recommended Stories

  • This free, downloadable cookbook is aimed at helping COVID-19 long-haulers enjoy food again after losing their taste and smell

    Chefs spent months formulating the science-based recipes, which include miso butter potatoes with green herb vinegar and cherry and almond tarts.

  • Nestlé in Talks With The Bountiful Company

    The U.S.-based supplements maker and distributor has brands including Dr. Organic, Puritan’s Pride and Sisu.

  • Exclusive: German govt revises 2021 growth forecast up after strong fourth quarter - source

    The German government has raised its growth forecast for this year to 3.5%, compared with the 3% growth it was expecting back in January, a source said, adding that the upward revision was justified by a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter. The source added that the government expected Europe's largest economy to expand by 3.6% in 2022. The government is due to present its 2021 economic growth forecast on Tuesday.

  • Analysis: Fed's 'maximum employment' push may fall short in post-pandemic economy

    The Federal Reserve has promised to help restore the U.S. economy to "maximum employment," and is pointing to the months just before the coronavirus pandemic as the touchstone for what that might mean. The policy statement and Fed Chief Jerome Powell's news conference after the meeting are expected to shine some light on whether the employment landscape has changed the U.S. central bank's plans to leave its key overnight interest rate near zero for an extended time and to continue buying $120 billion in bonds each month.

  • Shippers push for CP Railway to win bidding war for Kansas City Southern

    North America's freight rail customers, from grain shippers to logistics companies, are pushing for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd to win a bidding war for Kansas City Southern over rival Canadian National Railway, eyeing stronger competition and swifter service. A takeout of KCS, would be the first major North American railroad combination in more than 20 years and create the first network to include the United States, Canada and Mexico. CN, Canada's biggest railroad, made an unsolicited $30 billion bid for KCS on Tuesday, topping CP's agreed $25 billion bid, but CP said last week it was not considering raising its offer.

  • Ingenuity: Nasa's Mars helicopter makes it three from three

    The US space agency's Ingenuity chopper completes its most ambitious flight yet on the Red Planet.

  • U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

    Mike Bowsher shakes his head in wonder when he hears yet another customer at one of his Buick-GMC dealerships near Atlanta has agreed to pay full sticker price of more than $71,000 for a top-of-the-line GMC Yukon XL Denali SUV that is still being assembled at a General Motors factory. Customers know what Bowsher has arriving by scanning the online inventories of his six stores in the region, and they are often willing to wait more than a week and pay full price to get their desired vehicle. "I'm selling about 150% of what I have on the ground," Bowsher said.

  • Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell Win Big At The Mocking Razzie Awards

    “Oh boy, here come the demands for a recount."

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male party-goer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods lodged right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show rows of dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some party-goers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Oscars 2021: The winners in full

    Find out which films, actors, directors and production took home a golden statuette.

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

    Florida senator gave ex-president mocked award at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month

  • India's richest people are fleeing on private jets as the country hits almost 350,000 COVID-19 infections in another daily global record

    Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on visitors from India as it battles a catastrophic second coronavirus wave.

  • Frogmore garden's secrets revealed: Seats for the Queen and water bowls for the corgis

    For most people, a moment's rest on a bench after a stroll through a stately garden is a welcome reward – and the Queen is no exception. Staff at the gardens at Frogmore House will "strategically place seats" should Her Majesty wish to pause for a moment and admire the surrounding plants and wildlife, her chief gardener has revealed. The gardens at Frogmore, which consist of 35 acres, are sometimes referred to as the Royal family's "secret bolt-hole", nestled away in Windsor's Home Park and close to Windsor Castle, where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh spent most of the last year in lockdown. The gardens are rarely opened to the public, with annual weekends of open days in the spring and summer months, but Neil Dodds, the Frogmore head gardener, has given a unique insight into the comings and goings of the estate. This includes that three bowls are regularly filled with water for Her Majesty's corgis at the grounds. In conversation with John Anderson, the Keeper of the Gardens, as part of an online event for the National Garden Scheme, Mr Dodds said: "We've got three of those – for the corgis. The three bowls within the garden… So there's dog bowls, which we have to regularly fill. Also seats strategically placed so if Her Majesty wants to sit for a while she can." Last month, the Queen, who turned 95 just days after Prince Philip's funeral, took on two puppies to join her remaining dorgi – a cross between a corgi and a dachshund – called Candy. The first, Fergus, also a dorgi, is said to be named after her uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, and the second, Muick, is a pure-bred corgi and thought to be named after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate.

  • Two Washington DC police cars totaled after officers stage ‘drag race’

    Vehicles reportedly hit speeds of 60mph before crashing into each other

  • Biden says Armenian mass killing was genocide

    The statement by the US president drew an immediate rebuke from Turkey, which disputes the term.

  • '(Biden) has shown compassion regarding COVID, which … Trump did not': Chris Christie

    The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."

  • Hong Kong, Singapore to start long-delayed travel bubble next month

    HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A long delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities said on Monday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners. The bubble between two of Asia's biggest financial hubs had been slated to begin last November but was suspended after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. The scheme will start with one flight a day into each city, with up to 200 travellers on each flight, Hong Kong's Commerce Secretary Edward Yau and Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Ku said at simultaneous press events.

  • NASCAR results: Brad Keselowski wins overtime race at Talladega

    Brad Keselowski won NASCAR’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday. William Byron finished in second.