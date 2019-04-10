Black hole gets welcomed to the Earth with memes

Marcus Gilmer

On Wednesday morning, the National Science Foundation and the Event Horizon Telescope group revealed the first recorded image of a black hole, and it only took seconds for the memes to follow. 

The memes came fast and furious, basically as soon as the stunning image hit the web.

But perhaps the most pervasive meme was comparing the M87 black hole to the legendary Eye of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings books and films.

There's still a lot to learn about what, exactly, we're looking at in this image. But it's safe to say that it's probably not really the Eye of Sauron.

Probably.

