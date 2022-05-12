Black holes' first photo and 'sonification' revealed
See our galaxy's Sagittarius A* black hole and listen to the eery echo of one in the Perseus galaxy.
See our galaxy's Sagittarius A* black hole and listen to the eery echo of one in the Perseus galaxy.
Actress Angela Featherstone shares her experiences in foster care and how she's helping young adults transitioning out of the system with her non-profit, Fostering Care.
Ukraine’s SBU security service on May 12 released an intercept of a conversation between a Russian invader and his father, in which he talks about mass riots in the Russian army over their reluctance to fight Ukrainian defenders.
FacebookThe woman who last summer discovered the bodies of a newlywed couple in Moab, Utah says that police told her recently they had begun to doubt her story—until Wednesday night, when authorities publicly identified someone else as a suspect.In the meantime, Cindy Sue Hunter lived in constant dread of being fram ed for something she didn’t do, and became a pariah in her neighborhood, she told The Daily Beast on Thursday.Hunter, 64, found the remains of Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Beck, 38
The ex-president attacked the former governor and two current GOP governors as "RINOs."
Ashley Judd disclosed her mother's cause of death during an Thursday appearance on Good Morning America. Naomi Judd Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, Says Daughter Ashley Alex Young
The couple's offenses relate to sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl, as well as another underage victim.
When the Steelers beat the Browns on the final Monday night of the 2021 season, the differences between Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethliberger and Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield couldn’t have been more stark. They apparently had one very important thing in common. Neither was thrilled with his team. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was this [more]
Prince William's kids have a tradition every year on a royal's birthday.
Thomas Magnum has worked his last case at CBS. The network has canceled its Magnum P.I. reboot after four seasons. The series is among four cancellations the network announced Thursday; second-year comedy B Positive and rookies Good Sam and How We Roll are also done. The four join another second-year comedy, United States of Al […]
Not the kind of news you want to hear.
Trump blasted Barnette's candidacy on Thursday, saying she "will never be able to win the General Election" and hasn't "properly explained" her past.
ESPN tried to corral Eric Reed, who trained long shot winner Rich Strike, about the sexist slur.
Millions of TikTokers agree the mom had one final message for her family — and they captured it all on camera.
Kendall and cucumbers apparently don't mix.View Entire Post ›
Penguins star Sidney Crosby was knocked out of Game 5 against the Rangers after a hit from Jacob Trouba.
For the first time in the magazine's 58-year history, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will feature a model who is showing her cesarean section scar. The empowering moment came together through a partnership between Frida Mom founder Chelsea Hirschhorn and the publication with the intention of celebrating all moms who bare C-section scars. The featured model, Kelly Hughes, is a C-section mom who has previously worked with the brand.
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations just got a lot more sparkly
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY, 2022, 11:51 AM Mi-24. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO Ukrainian paratroopers note that the Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter, shot down on 10 May, is already the 15th on their account.
Though it has its roots in fighting Soviets in World War II, the Panzerfaust 3 antitank rocket is now being used against the Russians again — in Ukraine.
“I thought that was the perfect response,” said Will Zalatoris.