Black Horse Pike Schools Go Virtual Amid COVID-19 Surge

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — The Black Horse Pike Regional School District will start the new year virtually due to an increase in statewide cases of COVID-19.

"The increased COVID positivity rates and subsequent illness have impacted so many staff members in the Black Horse Pike Regional School District that we are forced to transition to an all-remote and virtual instructional model from Monday, January, 3 to Friday, January 7," Superintendent of Schools Brian Repici said in a letter to the community. "Students are expected to log into Google Classroom each day, where they will follow an eight period school day, starting at 8 a.m. Teachers will be available after 1:40 p.m. each day for extra instruction. Also, look on our website for additional tutoring services made available by the district."

School counselors and child study team members will be available virtually for consultation this week, Repici said. A box containing a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch service will be available for pick-up at each school by Wednesday. Additional details will be provided by Tuesday, Repici said.

If students have technology device needs or internet needs, they should email these three addresses or call their respective vice-principal:





Highland: highlandhelpdesk@bhprsd.org or call 856-227-4100

Timber Creek: timbercreekhelpdesk@bhprsd.org or call 856-232-9703

Triton: tritonhelpdesk@bhprsd.org or call 856-939-4500





All extracurricular events will continue unless otherwise noted by the school, advisor, or coach. Students participating in athletics or extracurricular activities that meet after school hours will have a study hall available starting at 2:10 p.m. at each school. The Athletic Department is attempting to provide transportation services to those students that may need them. If they are successful, each Athletic Office will communicate with students who determine they need those services.

"We recognize that this is not the ideal instructional model, yet we will make the most of the opportunities we have with the children during this week," Repici said. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but believe we must transition to this model due to safety concerns. Thank you for your continued understanding and patience."

