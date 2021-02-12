Black hospital faces vaccine mistrust from unlikely source

  • Dr. Rita McGuire, an obstetrician and infection control specialist at Roseland Community Hospital talks Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, with staff members about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. McGuire says countering misinformation and mistrust about vaccinations is a daily battle. Many workers ''have not forgotten about those studies where they used us as experiments,'' McGuire said, including the infamous Tuskegee research on Blacks with syphilis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Kizzmekia Corbett, left, an immunologist with the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Health, and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, respond to questions after Jackson received his first COVID-19 vaccine at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Corbett, a Black U.S. government scientist who helped develop Moderna's vaccine, acknowledges ''centuries of medical injustice'' against Black Americans but said COVID-19 vaccines resulted from years of solid research. Trust in those vaccines, she said, is needed to save lives. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
  • Roseland Community Hospital RN Rhonda Jones, reacts Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, when asked why she is hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine at the South Side Chicago hospital. Jones has treated many patients with severe COVID-19, a relative died from it, and her mother and a nephew were infected and recovered, but she is still holding out. The vaccines “came out just too fast’ and haven’t been adequately tested, she said. She doesn’t rule out getting vaccinated, but not any time soon. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Roseland Community Hospital RN Rhonda Jones, prepares bed linens, towels and a hospital gown Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, for a new patient at the South Side of Chicago hospital. Jones has treated many patients with severe COVID-19, a relative died from it, and her mother and a nephew were infected and recovered, but she is still holding out getting the vaccine. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Dr. Tunji Ladipo, an emergency room physician at Roseland Community Hospital responds to a question Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, on the low rate of employees at the hospital who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine at the South Side of Chicago. The resistance confounds Ladipo, who has seen the disease devastate countless patients and their families, and frequently works side by side with unvaccinated colleagues. ''Why people that work in the health-care field would not trust the science? I don't understand that,'' he said. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Roseland Community Hospital RN Rhonda Jones checks in on a patient Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the South Side of Chicago hospital. Jones has treated many patients with severe COVID-19, a relative died from it, and her mother and a nephew were infected and recovered, but she is still holding out getting the vaccine. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Roseland Community Hospital RN Rhonda Jones gets her hand sanitized Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the South Side of Chicago hospital. Jones has treated many patients with severe COVID-19, a relative died from it, and her mother and a nephew were infected and recovered, but she is still holding out getting the vaccine. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Adam Lane, a cook, at the Roseland Community Hospital talks Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, talks at the South Side hospital in Chicago. Lane, says he doesn't trust the U.S. government. He thinks political pressure rushed vaccines to the market, and fears those given in Black communities are different and riskier than the ones offered to whites. "I'm tired of the COVID. I think we all just want it to be over with,'' Lane said. "But I don't want to lose my soul for a quick vaccine.'' (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Adam Lane, a cook, at the Roseland Community Hospital poses for a portrait Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, after talking about the two-month shutdown down of the food service facility early during the pandemic at the South Side hospital in Chicago. Lane, says he doesn't trust the U.S. government. He thinks political pressure rushed vaccines to the market, and fears those given in Black communities are different and riskier than the ones offered to whites. "I'm tired of the COVID. I think we all just want it to be over with,'' Lane said. "But I don't want to lose my soul for a quick vaccine.'' (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Dr. Rita McGuire, an obstetrician and infection control specialist at Roseland Community Hospital talks Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, about her efforts in the community and in the South Side of Chicago hospital to encourage residents and staff to take the COVID-19 vaccine. McGuire says countering misinformation and mistrust about vaccinations is a daily battle. Many workers ''have not forgotten about those studies where they used us as experiments,'' McGuire said, including the infamous Tuskegee research on Blacks with syphilis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Dr. Rita McGuire, an obstetrician and infection control specialist at Roseland Community Hospital talks Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, with staff members about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. McGuire says countering misinformation and mistrust about vaccinations is a daily battle. Many workers ''have not forgotten about those studies where they used us as experiments,'' McGuire said, including the infamous Tuskegee research on Blacks with syphilis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
LINDSEY TANNER

In a makeshift vaccination center at a safety-net Chicago hospital, a patient services aide ushers an older woman with a cane toward a curtained cubicle. “Here, have a seat right here,” Trenese Bland says helpfully, preparing the woman for a shot offering protection against the virus that has ravaged their Black community. Just 37% of the 600 doctors, nurses and support staff at Roseland Community Hospital have been vaccinated even though health care workers are first in line.

