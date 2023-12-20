Black ice, floodwater leads to massive 13-vehicle pileup in Paterson, NJ

A massive Tuesday night car crash in Paterson, N.J. involved 13 vehicles including a box truck and a semi.

Black ice affected two lanes on Route 20 where the pileup occurred, according to the Paterson Press. Three people involved are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreckage, which reportedly included a jackknifed tractor-trailer, stretched the length of a city block between Park and Overlook avenues. Exactly how the incident unfolded is unclear.

Authorities said it occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the highway’s southbound lanes. Salt trucks were deployed to sand the roadways after the crash.

Paterson was hard hit by rain and floodwater at the start of the week, and continues to cause problems.

More than a dozen adults and four children were rescued from flooded Paterson homes Wednesday morning, according to ABC News. Freezing temperatures in those homes further complicates matters.

The overflowing Passaic River is blamed for significant flooding in northern New Jersey.