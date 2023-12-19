Black ice on roads, ‘treacherous conditions’ causes Kentucky school districts to close

Boyle County Schools on Tuesday shut down, officials said in a statement, because “several areas of road have black ice and conditions are too treacherous for travel this morning. “

The district had a regular snow day, not at home learning or non-traditional instruction.

“After some consultation with Lawrence County Emergency Management, “ Lawrence County Schools officials said they also canceled classes Tuesday.

“This not an NTI Day. Christmas break starts a little earlier than planned,” district officials said in a statement.

Knox County Public Schools closed for a second day due to winter weather.