Is Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Black Knight

What Is Black Knight's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Black Knight had US$1.66b of debt, an increase on US$1.46b, over one year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

NYSE:BKI Historical Debt, October 31st 2019 More

How Strong Is Black Knight's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Black Knight had liabilities of US$208.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.94b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$9.30m and US$197.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$1.94b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Black Knight has a market capitalization of US$9.37b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Black Knight has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.9 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Notably Black Knight's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Black Knight can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.