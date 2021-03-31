Black lab cut by knife-wielding home intruder while protecting Texas family, cops say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A family’s dog was stabbed by an intruder by while protecting her Texas family during a home invasion, police say.

Amber and Taylor Newsom say their 8-year-old black Labrador named Marley woke them up with barking early Friday morning at their home in Wylie, KDFM reported.

When they investigated, the couple discovered a stranger in their home, police say.

A fight broke out between Taylor Newsom and the man, who grabbed a knife and stabbed him police say. Marley was cut when she tried to defend her owner, police say.

Then the man ran out the back door, police say.

The Newsoms, who have two young daughters, say Marley protected their family from a worse outcome.

“She’s our hero,” Amber Newsom told KDFM. “If it hadn’t been for her, that guy could’ve gone to their rooms or something.”

Officers found the suspect identified as Thong Pham hiding by creek, police say.

Pham was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to non-livestock animals.

The injuries to Taylor Newsom and Marley are not considered to be life-threatening, police say.

Wylie is a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

