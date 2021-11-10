This black Lab mix lauded as a 'hero' by Germantown police and was named an honorary K-9. Meet Monty.

Monty, a black Lab mix, was hailed a hero by the Germantown police for finding a loaded pistol at Germantown's Alt Bauer Park.

After being honored at a ceremony by the Germantown Police Department and getting rewarded with yummy treats, Monty, a black Lab mix, probably thought he did something that caused him to be the center of attention.

But he might not know exactly what he did that was so heroic.

The police could tell you that what Monty did was help find evidence — evidence that, had it not been recovered, could have endangered children and others in the community.

Here is what happened:

When Sandi Heinemann was taking a routine walk with Monty on Nov. 6 at Alt Bauer Park in Germantown, Monty noticed something on the ground. He sniffed and sniffed at the object. He retreated, then a second later, went right back to it and kept sniffing.

"He was really intent on it," Heinemann said. "The last time he was so intent on an object was when he saw a dead fish near a pond." Heinemann thought it might have been a dead squirrel. "I was like, 'Come on, leave it alone,'" she said.

But as she got a closer look, "my jaw just dropped," she said. It was a pistol. She called the police.

She and Monty did everything right by not touching the gun and notifying authorities, said Germantown Police Chief Mike Snow.

Police had been looking for the firearm, which had been stolen.

'Could have been a tragic ending'

Snow called Monty a hero because he found the missing firearm — which was loaded.

According to police, an 18-year-old man stole a loaded pistol from a retail store on County Line Road the afternoon of Oct. 28. Police chased him on foot south toward Menomonee Falls.

Somewhere during the pursuit, the man dropped the pistol. Police eventually caught up with him and took him to Washington County Jail. He has since been charged in connection with the incident. But police couldn't find the missing gun, despite taking their own trained police dog, Arek, out to look for it.

Snow was grateful that Monty found it, as it was near an area where children often play.

"It could have had a tragic ending," he said. "It (the firearm) had a chance of it being used."

The police department made Monty an honorary K-9 officer, and gave him a badge during a Nov. 7 ceremony.

'There is something special about him'

Monty is only about a year and a half old, said Heinemann. His mother was pregnant with him when she was found on the side of the road. Monty was adopted from the Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha.

Heinemann said Monty is called a "scavenger dog" because he likes to hunt and look for things.

"I was told black Labs are good for tracking and hunting," she said.

Heinemann, who lives in Milwaukee, regularly walks Monty at the Germantown park, which she came upon by accident.

"His favorite thing is to go to parks, woods, but he is very laid back," she said, adding that he is "inquisitive" and "adorable" as well.

Before the ceremony, the police arranged with The Vault pet store in Germantown for Monty to get some treats as a reward.

"I let him pick out treats, and we try to partner up with the police department," said store owner Ken Manske. "He was very calm, cool and relaxed. This (situation) could have turned into something much worse as that is near a place where kids play. It is an awesome thing the dog did. Here is an average dog that did what dogs with a lot of training did."

The Germantown Police Department has two trained police dogs, Hatto and Arek.

"I told the cop (Monty) should be a police dog," Manske said.

For now, Monty will have to settle for being an honorary police dog.

"There is something special about him," Heinemann said.

