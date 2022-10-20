A black Labrador freezes in his tracks when surrounded by black cat halloween decorations

NextShark

Simu Liu has taken to Twitter to announce his “triumphant return” to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the “She-Hulk” season finale — sort of. While his character Shang-Chi does not actually play a role in the plot of the latest MCU series, Liu’s likeness appears during one of Jennifer Walters’ many fourth-wall breaks. When she briefly pops out of her show’s thumbnail on the Disney Plus home screen, Liu as Shang-Chi can be spotted on both the featured panel and the thumbnail for his own film.