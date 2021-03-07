Opponents suspect environmental racism in pipeline project

Clyde Robinson, 80, speaks with a reporter while standing on his acre-sized parcel of land on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Robinson is fighting an effort by two companies seeking a piece of his land to build part of an oil pipeline that would run through the Memphis area into north Mississippi. The Byhalia Connection would link two larger U.S. oil pipelines. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
ADRIAN SAINZ
·6 min read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Clyde Robinson treasures the acre of land he inherited, a verdant space tucked into a cul-de-sac in a south Memphis neighborhood, surrounded by houses and trees beside a railroad track.

For more than five decades, he nurtured it while his relatives lived in a home on the property, then maintained the land after a fire destroyed the house. The 80-year-old retired cement mason pays the taxes and cares for the property in Boxtown, a neighborhood that began as a community of freed slaves in the 1860s.

Now he finds himself defending it.

Robinson's land is coveted by Valero Energy and Plains All American Pipeline, and their joint venture, the Byhalia Connection. They want to build an underground, 49-mile (78-kilometer) pipeline to carry crude oil to the Gulf Coast, which they say will bring jobs and tax revenue to the region. The pipeline would run through wetlands and under poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods like Boxtown, named after residents used material dumped from railroad boxcars to fortify their homes.

Robinson isn't alone in thinking it's a bad idea. The land sits over an aquifer that provides drinking water to more than 1 million people. Environmentalists and the local Democratic congressman see an opportunity for the Biden administration to reverse the industry-friendly policies of former President Donald Trump.

Robinson has refused an offer of $8,000 for an easement on his property and is fighting the project in court.

“My dad says, ‘How are they going to take what’s mine?’” said Marie Odum, Robinson’s daughter. “It’s just not fair.”

The Byhalia Connection would link the east-west Diamond Pipeline through the Valero refinery in Memphis to the north-south Capline Pipeline near Byhalia, Mississippi. The Capline, which has been transporting crude oil from a Louisiana port on the Gulf of Mexico north to the Midwest, is being reversed to deliver oil south through Mississippi to refineries and export terminals on the Gulf.

Environmentalists, activists and local politicians say the companies are putting oil profits ahead of the people who live along the pipeline's path. Some fear a spill would endanger waterways and seep contaminants into the Memphis Sand Aquifer, which gives Memphis its slightly sweet-tasting drinking water. The pipeline connector would traverse well fields that pump water from the aquifer into the water system.

In a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Southern Environmental Law Center said the clay layer above the aquifer “has several known and suspected breaches, holes, and leaks."

Opponents suspect environmental racism — the practice of placing toxic factories, landfills and other polluters in minority neighborhoods and indigenous areas, whose voiceless residents only realize the danger after people get sick. They say Boxtown, where homes had no running water or electricity as recently as the 1970s, was chosen because residents are Black and low income.

During a recent rally against the pipeline, activist Justin Pearson said the project reeks of racial injustice.

“Black lives matter don’t just matter when we get lynched by police,” Pearson said. “They matter when we are in our homes and our children are outside playing on our land.”

Pearson and others bristled when a Byhalia Connection land agent said during a community meeting that the pipeline developers “took, basically, a point of least resistance” in choosing the path.

Byhalia Connection spokeswoman Katie Martin said the comment doesn't reflect the company's views.

“What should have been said is that we really, truly look for the least collective impact to the community,” Smith said.

Project officials have reached deals with some landowners on the planned pipeline’s route. A few holdouts, like Robinson, have been taken to court. The pipeline’s lawyers are seeking eminent domain, long invoked by governments to claim private property for public-use projects.

Robinson's lawyers say no statute in Tennessee gives a company the right to take property for moving oil from one refinery to another. Circuit Court Judge Felicia Corbin Johnson said during a hearing Thursday that she has concerns about whether the pipeline company can claim eminent domain.

The Southern Environmental Law Center and others also have opposed the Byhalia Connection's approval using Nationwide Permit 12, which helps fast-track pipeline construction by allowing developers to skip an environmental assessment and public comment period on projects that cross rivers, streams and wetlands if they can show their project will have minimal environmental effects.

Plains has said construction could begin within months, though the ongoing legal battle may delay that.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, a Memphis Democrat, has asked the Biden administration — which has already has canceled the presidential permit for the much-disputed Keystone XL pipeline — to tell the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rescind the Byhalia Connection’s permit.

“The proposed Byhalia Pipeline would impose yet another burden on Black neighborhoods in southwest Memphis that have, for decades, unfairly shouldered the pollution burdens of an oil refinery, and coal- and gas-fired power plants,” Cohen wrote.

Byhalia Connection representatives say the pipeline will make refineries along the artery more efficient and poses no threat to the aquifer.

“Our pipeline is going to be typically 3 to 4 feet underground, and the drinking water segment of the Memphis Sand Aquifer is far deeper than that,” said Martin, the pipeline project’s spokeswoman.

Plains has owned and operated pipelines in Memphis without problems, and measures will be put in place to ensure the aquifer’s safety, Martin said, adding a promise of jobs and tax revenue.

“Our goal for this project is to safely and responsibly build and operate a pipeline that will be a long-term benefit to the community,” Martin said.

Byhalia Connection has given more than $1 million to the Memphis community for various causes. But Robinson says no amount of money or talk will convince him to give up what's his.

Ambling across the land one recent sunny day, he picks up trash with a stick that he leans on to trudge up a hill. He talks about dreams of building a senior care center or a children's playground someday.

Leaning on his stick, Robinson looks down at the green grass, shakes his head, and compares his situation to slavery — when members of his own family were not compensated for working the land.

“The Bible says the evildoers will be with you always," he said, shoving his hand into his jeans pocket. “That's what this is. They want to come in and take."

Recommended Stories

  • Many Californians have just three days of paid leave. What if they get COVID-19?

    Millions of Golden State workers are staring down a pandemic with no clear access to an economic safety net if they take time off, after emergency sick-leave laws requiring two weeks' paid leave expired in January. The Legislature will soon vote on whether to reinstate the mandate.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Over-56s invited for Covid vaccine jabs as July target date on track

    Concern quick-result tests on pupils will give too many false positives Who is next on the priority list for Covid vaccines - and how will I be contacted? Struggling EU urges US to agree to export of Covid vaccines Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial People aged between 56 and 59 are being invited to book Covid-19 vaccinations this week, NHS England said. Hundreds of thousands of letters for the age group began landing on doorsteps on Saturday, and the latest round of invitations comes after eight in 10 people aged 65-69 took up the offer of a jab, it added. More than 18 million people across England - more than one-third of the adult population - have already received a vaccine. Across the whole of the UK, more than a million people have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while almost 21.4 million people have had one dose. Follow the latest updates below.

  • U.S. detained nearly 100,000 migrants at Mexico border in February, sources say

    U.S. border agents detained nearly 100,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, according to two people familiar with preliminary figures, the highest monthly total since a major border surge in mid-2019. The figures, which have not been previously reported, show the scope of a growing migrant influx at the southwest border as U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, seeks to roll back some of the restrictive policies of former President Donald Trump, a Republican. February was Biden's first full month in office.

  • Saudi-led coalition launches air strikes on Yemeni capital after foiling drone attacks

    The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Sunday it conducted air strikes on Houthi military targets in Sanaa and other regions after the group launched armed drones towards Saudi Arabia. The coalition, which said it had destroyed 10 armed drones, said in a statement on Saudi state media that "civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom are a red line". In the Houthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa, a Reuters witness reported several air strikes.

  • Right-wing Idaho activists burn masks, claiming COVID restrictions infringe on liberties

    Protesters who burned masks in cities around Idaho on Saturday said that health safeguards violate their constitutional rights.

  • From Shreveport to Jackson, Water Woes Reveal Infrastructure and Racism Inextricably Linked

    Many residents in Jackson, Miss., are closing out their third week without clean water after record-breaking freezing temperatures froze plant equipment and burst much of the city’s water pipe systems in the state’s largest city.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Surge Supported by Powell Remarks, Robust US Jobs Report

    Japanese Finance Minister Taro Abe declined to comment on the Yen’s decline when asked about how the depreciation would affect the economy.

  • Man dies when gunfire erupts near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial looms

    A manhunt was underway Sunday in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a man near "George Floyd Square."

  • Minnesota court rules judge must reconsider third-degree murder charge in George Floyd case

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that a lower court must reconsider a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is due to go on trial next week for the death of George Floyd last May. Chauvin's trial was due to begin with jury selection in Minneapolis on Monday but that could be delayed as Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County district court must now weigh again reinstating the third-degree murder charge. Chauvin already faces a more serious charge of second-degree murder, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, as well as a charge of second-degree manslaughter.

  • Protesters practice shield formation before clashes

    Video obtained by Reuters showed anti-coup protesters practicing retreating and advancing with the makeshift shields, one of an increasing number of ways protesters have used to protect themselves from security forces.Protesters have also used longstanding superstitions like the idea that it is bad luck to walk under women's clothing to stop police from charging at them.Security forces have opened fire with stun grenades, rubber bullets and live rounds since the start of the coup in February, causing the deaths of more than 50 protesters, according to the United Nations.

  • Capitals, Bruins offer two very different views of Tom Wilson's hit on Brandon Carlo

    The Bruins were fuming after Tom Wilson's hit to Brandon Carlo on Saturday. Peter Laviolette, however, saw "just a hit."

  • Meghan: talk with Oprah without royals' input 'liberating'

    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has described to Oprah Winfrey how “liberating” it was to have a conversation - let alone a sit-down interview - with the television host without royal minders. “CBS This Morning” aired a clip on Friday of Winfrey speaking to Meghan about a conversation they had before the actor’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. The clip opens with Winfrey describing how she asked for an interview and Meghan recounting how there were others in the room and she wasn’t even supposed to be speaking with Winfrey.

  • $1.6 Trillion Gone: Nasdaq Stock Implosion Gets Ugly

    Investors reaped enormous wealth riding S&P 500 and Nasdaq stocks' breathless run higher. But that's making some giant-sized losses on the way down.

  • 11 Best Oil Tanker Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we shared our list of the 11 best oil tanker stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of the oil tanker industry and its demand growth and go to 5 Best Oil Tanker Stocks To Buy Now. The boom of the oil tanker industry is undeniable, as the world has […]

  • CDC finalizing guidelines for life post-vaccine

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is crafting guidelines for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite the release of the vaccines some experts are concerned there could be another surge in cases as people become more relaxed with taking precautions. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two.

  • 7 Mega-Cap Stocks Standing Above the Fray

    Investors often have a love-hate relationship with mega-cap stocks. But if there’s anything the last year has shown us, it’s that these investments are actually leading the way. Mega-cap stocks have a market capitalization of over $200 billion and count tech behemoths like Alphabet and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) as members. And with the remote economy having taken shape in 2020, these dominant stocks don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The companies in this category don’t just have solid business models — they also provide steady revenue and earnings. 9 Cheap Stocks That Look Like a Bargain So, with mega-cap strength expected to continue in 2021, here are 7 stocks worth investing in:InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy: Microsoft (MSFT) Source: NYCStock / Shutterstock.com Microsoft is a name that needs no introduction. The tech behemoth has always been a strong performer, driven by its focus on innovation. True to its name as a leader in digital transformation, MSFT is constantly evolving with the times. Since the onset of the pandemic, the company has placed a greater emphasis on its collaborative tools — such as One Drive and SharePoint — which help employees stay connected regardless of their location. Microsoft’s communication tool, Teams, also experienced major growth in the last 12 months. Back in October, it reached an active user base of 115 million people. Adding to this rally is Microsoft’s cloud platform, Azure. Of course, the remote economy has led to a rise in demand for cloud services. Azure is dominating that space. Although the platform is still behind Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) in terms of market share, the company has adopted an aggressive growth strategy which should pay off in the coming months. Given the numerous tailwinds, MSFT stock has set its ambitions high for 2021, with double-digit earnings per share (EPS) predicted for the next quarter. With its impressive more than trillion-dollar valuation, this giant is one of the fastest-growing mega-cap stocks on the market right now. Peloton (PTON) Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com You might have guessed it, but the rise of remote workouts was a boon for Peloton as more people looked for new ways to stay active within the confines of their homes. Over the course of 2020, PTON stock was up 350%. Then it followed that with an impressive earnings reports on Feb. 4. Peloton ended the previous quarter with 1.67 million subscriptions and experienced a revenue spike of 128% at $1.06 billion. Management also stated that it will continue to “invest heavily in systems, teams, and manufacturing capabilities” in order to stay competitive. However, this pick of the mega-cap stocks does have its naysayers, with many questioning its growth potential in a post-pandemic world. But I think there is good reason to believe that this company will continue to thrive for the long haul. 7 Great Dividend Stocks Outside the Energy Sector This is because, like many pandemic habits, remote workouts are something that will remain sticky. Having access to world-class instructors from the comfort of your home is a convenience that’s still unmatched. So, the cult following that Peloton has garnered in just one year should sustain demand levels well into the future. Apple (AAPL) Source: pio3 / Shutterstock.com With sales of Apple’s iPhone 13 expected to hit 100 million orders, AAPL stock is on every investors’ radar right now. However, the company has a lot going for it in addition to its successful product launches. During the pandemic, Apple made some bold moves with its software — specifically with its Fitness+ service. Not only does the company’s fitness subscription expand Apple’s core target market, but it also enables seamless integration between hardware and software. This fitness service is integrated on the Apple Watch and the workouts can be streamed on an Apple TV or iPad. Looking at its core hardware business, a series of new product launches have helped Apple stay competitive in this area. Apple’s 5G-enabled phone led to a 8% increase in sales while Mac computer sales climbed by 49.2% year-over-year (YOY) in the fourth quarter of 2020. More recently, AAPL also announced that it has been working on an Apple car, which is set to release sometime between 2024 and 2027. This could help the company enter the high-growth market of electric vehicles (EVs) while also contributing to its diverse portfolio. So, Apple’s ability to constantly innovate makes this stock a winner in my books. If you are looking for a great long-term investment, this is one of the best mega-cap stocks to buy. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Source: Alexander Tolstykh / Shutterstock.com Johnson & Johnson made headlines recently, becoming the third company to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Covid-19 vaccine. JNJ’s recent vaccine breakthrough paves the way for the company to deliver on its order of 100 million doses to the U.S. government. Physicians and analysts have expressed interest in the vaccine, calling it an absolute game-changer. With the pace of the current vaccine rollout, experts predict it could take up to November to achieve herd immunity. However, JNJ’s single-dose vaccine will certainly speed things up. And with demand already high, as the company begins to scale its vaccine production, its revenue from the sales will drive higher in the coming months. 7 of the Best Warren Buffett Stock Picks of the Past Decade If you are looking for a pandemic recovery play, JNJ stock is one the best mega-cap stocks to place your bets on. Alphabet (GOOGL) Source: achinthamb / Shutterstock.com GOOG stock lagged for much of 2020, but things are finally looking up for the tech giant. This pick of mega-cap stocks is already up over 18% year-to-date (YTD) leading many experts to revise their price estimates for the company. For example, analysts at Citi expressed optimism in GOOG’s growth potential, giving the stock a price target of $2,415. That’s a 16% increase from its current price. This expected growth will be largely driven by Google Cloud and YouTube. Although smaller in size than its cloud peers, Google Cloud grew sales by 46% in 2020. So, as remote work continues to remain the norm, this segment has major revenue potential. On top of that, the second tailwind for Alphabet is YouTube, which has thrived amidst increased demand for online entertainment. In its most recent quarter, advertising on the platform increased by 46% YOY, generating $6.9 billion in revenue. Looking at the long-term, the growth potential in Google’s search engine, cloud business and YouTube make this stock a sound investment. Pfizer (PFE) Source: pio3 / Shutterstock.com After a string of bad years, PFE stock finally showed promise after the approval of its Covid-19 vaccine late last year. However, shares of the company are on the decline despite the good news. This is because the healthcare giant is still actively working to shed its underperforming segments in an effort to reinvent itself. With the vaccine winds having shifted in Pfizer’s favor now, though, the company is shaping up to be one of the best mega-stocks to buy on the dip. In fact, there are a couple of long-term tailwinds that should sustain PFE’s growth for the long haul. For example, in addition to its vaccine, Pfizer has also restructured its portfolio of drugs. The company’s legacy drugs that no longer have patent exclusivity were handed over to Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS), a newly formed joint venture between Mylan and Pfizer’s Upjohn business. This handover should take some pressure off its losses in the coming months. 7 Penny Stocks Close To Busting Through the $5 Mark Adding to this is the healthcare giant’s other growth-enhancing drugs — according to Bloomberg Quint, “Major blockbusters, including the cancer drug Ibrance, the anticoagulant Eliquis, and the Prevnar vaccine franchise drove much of the company’s growth.” So, this coupled with Covid-19 vaccine sales will help the company generate slow-but-steady returns in the next couple of years. The Home Depot (HD) Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com Last up on this list of mega-cap stocks is The Home Depot. As you probably already know, the pandemic has led to a spike in home-improvement projects as more people spent a greater part of their day at home. This has served as a tailwind for HD, a leader in the home-improvement space. Over the course of 2020, the company experienced solid growth levels, although the stock is now only up 3% in the last 12 months. In its most recent earnings report, net and same-store sales were both up by 25%. But despite a great report, HD shares fell following the results. Why? Uncertainty from the pandemic looms over its future. Looking at the bigger picture, though, there a number of reasons to believe that HD stock will thrive post-pandemic as well. For one, remote work will continue to remain a dominant workplace trend. Many companies have already made working from home a permanent option, while others will incorporate it to a varying degree. Ultimately, with people spending more time at home, demand for the company’s home-improvement products and services will remain stable. On top of that, Home Depot has a history of impressive growth and just increased its dividend by 10%. So, this short-term dip shouldn’t be a major cause for concern, in my opinion. Home Depot gives investors plenty of reasons to remain confident in its performance. On the date of publication, Divya Premkumar did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Divya Premkumar has a finance degree from the University of Houston, Texas. She is a financial writer and analyst who has written stories on various financial topics from investing to personal finance. Divya has been writing for Investor Place since 2020. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 7 Mega-Cap Stocks Standing Above the Fray appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • President Biden hopes to build 500,000 new electric car chargers by 2030. We talked to five experts about how to make that happen.

    There's one glaring problem facing mass adoption: few places to charge - and enticing companies to simply build new plugs is easier said than done.

  • MyTheresa Is E-Commerce for Luxury. The Stock Might Be the Cheapest Thing It Sells.

    Just 12% of luxury shopping takes place online. That creates a big opportunity for Mytheresa, a high-end e-commece boutique.

  • Cuomo sexual harassment allegations shouldn't overshadow nursing home scandal: Rep. Tenney

    N.Y. GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney speaks out after three woman allege sexual harassment against the governor.

  • George Floyd's friends reflect on his striving, at times stumbling life

    Travis Cains looks over to the spot where he and George Floyd watched the world go by when they were young. It was on those steps that Cains — who considers himself Floyd's older brother and stuck with him through the highs of sports stardom at school to the lows of addiction and incarceration — became convinced that Floyd was destined to make his mark on the world. Floyd is a martyr for us.