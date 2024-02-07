Black leaders in Florida to descend on Florida Legislature to voice concerns

Black leaders from across Florida gathered via Zoom to discuss the Florida Legislature’s responsibility to meet the needs of its constituents.

The discussion Tuesday was hosted and sponsored by Equal Ground, a nonprofit organization, ahead of Equal Ground’s Day of Action at the state Capitol in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

The Day of Action features dozens of community leaders and voters from across the state meeting with lawmakers and attending committee hearings to advocate against legislation promoted by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor’s legislation targets Florida’s communities of color, reproductive freedom and schools and teachers, said Jasmine Burney Clark, founder of Equal Grounds, a Black-led organization working to expand Black political power in Florida.

Its goal is bringing together a coalition of Black-led community partners from across the state to send a message to lawmakers and discuss the impact of DeSantis’ legislation has had on Black Floridians and other marginalized communities.

Clark was joined on the virtual press conference by Nicole Dixon, founder of Real Women Radio; Esther Eugene, president of the St. Petersburg branch of the NAACP; Carolina Wassmer, Florida program director of Poder Latinx; Jerry McIntosh, community leader of the Northwest Panhandle Coalition for Civic Engagement and Movement for Change and Trina Wilborn of Keeping the Dream Alive.

“It is going to take all of us to make the changes we need to make,” McIntosh said.

Speakers said the Day of Action will allow them to advocate for voting rights and demand the rejection of divisive legislation moving through the State Legislature.

“Equal Ground is committed to keeping you informed on our communities,” Clark said. “We’re not only fighting for Black and Brown people, but also Whites who have been disproportionately marginalized from legislation.”

Black Studies Annual national Black Studies conference to be hosted by UF from Wednesday through Saturday

Clark talked about multiple laws that she said will be addressed during the Day of Action concerning the Florida Legislature’s efforts in limiting access to voting drop boxes and vote-by-mail and removing access to distributing food and water at the polls.

One of the bills Clark talked about was HB 601, which she said preempts regulation of complaints against law enforcement officers and correctional officers to state officials.

“We want to make sure our communities come together,” Wassmer said. “Voting is a powerful tool to make sure our voices are heard and to make sure we vote in politicians who fight for us. We’re not looking for a handout, but a help up. Together we can stand against obstacles that try to silence our vote.”

The Day of Action is a way Floridians can create a just society for all, Eugene said.

Equal Ground’s founder, Jasmine Burney Clark, hosted a virtual press conference on Tuesday morning ahead of Equal Ground’s Day of Action at the Florida State Capitol on Wednesday. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

“It’s imperative we create a society with dignity and rights for all citizens,” Eugene said. “When we see something wrong, we have to say something. If they’re not the voice for the people, they’re voice should not be at the table.”

Dixon said she and over 50 other people she invited will attend the Day of Action in Tallahassee.

“People of color are normally left out of the conversation,” Dixon said. “I’m grateful for Equal Ground. Jasmine has been an instrument to make sure our voices are heard.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Legislature visited by Black leaders from around the state