Black leaders hail ‘landmark decision’ in Cameron Lamb killing, hope ruling will stand

Black leaders on Tuesday hailed as a ‘landmark decision’ a ruling by the Missouri Court of Appeals to uphold the conviction of the first Kansas City police officer found guilty in the shooting death of a Black man.

A three-judge panel of judges affirmed the conviction of Eric DeValkenaere, a white former Kansas City police detective, in the 2019 shooting death of Cameron Lamb. DeValkenaere was convicted of manslaughter and armed criminal action after fatally shooting Lamb as he was backing his pickup truck into his garage in November 2019.

It was the first time that a Kansas City police officer was convicted in the shooting death of a Black man.

In a 42-page ruling Tuesday, Judge Thomas N. Chapman wrote DeValkenaere failed to establish the circuit court erred in convicting him.

DeValkenaere’s bond was revoked and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. DeValkenaere had remained free on bond while he appealed his conviction.

Black community leaders in Kansas City welcomed the news that the conviction was upheld and expressed hope that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson would not pardon DeValkenaere.

Gwen Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City said, the court’s decision to uphold the conviction as “a landmark decision.”

“I’m elated that the Appellate Court upheld the verdict, affirmed the rule of law and revoked DeValkenare’s bail,” Grant said. “Perhaps, now justice will be served. I hope Governor Parson does not defy the court by issuing a pardon. If he does, civic, business, philanthropic and community leaders should hold him and his political allies in the Missouri legislature accountable.”

In the weeks prior to the decision, activists held rallies and protests urging that the conviction be upheld.

DeValkenaere ruling by Ian Cummings on Scribd

In court filings, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, whose office is tasked with arguing on behalf of the state, instead contended the conviction should be overturned.

“When one of the most conservative appellate court panels upholds the conviction of a police officer despite the unethical, even unlawful interference of the Missouri Attorney General, a clear message has been sent; Eric DeValkenaere is guilty of the homicide of Cameron Lamb,” said Steve Young, a founder of the Kansas City Law Enforcement Accountability Project of KC LEAP.

“We thank the Jackson County Prosecutors wiling to take this on, and celebrate with the Lamb/Bey family today. We eagerly await for the moment DeValkenaere is taken into custody and treated like any other convicted felon in Jackson County.”

“One violent KCPD officer down; many to go,” Young said.

Sheryl Ferguson, an organizer with It’s Time 4 Justice, said she was pleased with the court’s ruling.

“This needs to be a strong lesson for those that are still in law enforcement that are still brutalizing people,” Ferguson said. “The next prayer is just that the governor does not intervene.”

DeValkenaere was sentenced to six years in prison after he was found guilty during a bench trial.

Since the conviction, there have been multiple efforts to lobby Parson for a pardon. Parson has previously said he has the authority to issue a pardon even if DeValkenaere had not made a formal request.

“Justice?!!!” said the Rev. Emanuel Cleaver III, senior pastor of the St. James United Methodist Church, who was among faith leaders who urged Gov. Mike Parson not issue a pardon to DeValkenaere.

“But, I’m sure that this is not the end of the story, unfortunately.”

Darron Edwards, lead pastor for United Believers Community Church said the court made the right decision in upholding the manslaughter conviction.

“We are people that believe in the rule of law. In moments like this upholding of the law is significant to continue conversations. Notwithstanding, the governor can still pardon. Also, I care about those in law enforcement and how this will effect reaction and recruitment during these volatile times,” Edwards said.

On Tuesday, Parson’s office issued a statement saying Parson was aware of the court’s decision and was assessing the situation.

“Governor Parson will give the same thorough review to Mr. DeValkenaere’s case that he gives to all others that come across his desk. No decision regarding a pardon has been made at this time,” said Parson’s spokesperson Johnathan Shiflett.

Madeline Sieren, a spokesperson for Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said in an email to The Star, “We are reviewing the Court’s opinion.”