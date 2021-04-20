Black leaders in SC respond with immediate relief at Chauvin’s guilty verdict

Sarah Ellis, Maayan Schechter
·3 min read
The guilty verdict in the Minneapolis murder trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with killing George Floyd, sent shock waves rippling through South Carolina on Tuesday.

As cheers and chants of “Black lives matter” erupted outside the Minneapolis court house the moment the verdict was read shortly after 5 p.m., reactions from South Carolina leaders began pouring in online.

“Thank you Lord. Guilty on all 3 counts will not bring George Floyd back but hopefully it will signal that police can no longer count on immunity when killing black people!” tweeted S.C. State. Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, an outspoken African American leader in a state that only four years ago saw another white police officer held accountable for killing an unarmed Black man.

“I’m relieved to see justice in the trial of Derek Chauvin. However, the fact that we awaited the verdict truly unsure of what would happen signals just how little faith exists in the criminal justice system. We have to do better. Sending love to the family of George Floyd,” tweeted state Rep. J. A. Moore, whose sister was one of nine people killed in a racially motivated shooting at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The murder of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died beneath the knee of Chauvin, a white officer, ignited nationwide protests last summer. Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, and Chauvin and three other officers were subsequently fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Chauvin, who held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Black leaders in South Carolina immediately expressed relief over the guilty verdict.

“No. 1, it’s amazing, it’s an amazing day for the Floyd family but it’s also an amazing day for everyone across America who truly believes in equal justice for all,” said state Rep. Justin Bamberg, who was working at the S.C. State House when the verdict was read. “In South Carolina, we have experienced a degree of this through the federal conviction of (former North Charleston police officer) Michael Slager. He went down for civil rights violation that rose to the degree of second degree murder, but the murder was hung on the state murder case. George Floyd, this was a state murder case, not the feds, this was the state of Minnesota. If they can do it up there where they have a much smaller minority population than we do, then we should be able to do it down here, too.”

After a summer of unrest in South Carolina cities in the month’s following Floyd’s death and Chauvin’s arrest, city and state leaders were quick to urge calmness ahead of the verdict this week.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department pleaded for peace as it prepared for public reactions to the verdict.

“RCSD asks the community to remain calm and respectful as we await the verdict today,” the department said on Twitter before the verdict was announced. “We support the right to peaceful assembly but will not tolerate criminal activity. Only by working together can we effectively address social injustices. Let us be a positive model for the World.”

On Monday, anticipating possible demonstrations in light of the verdict to come, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster emphasized that anyone has a right to protest, but he asked that it remain peaceful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

