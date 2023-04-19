Black leaders urge Akron to seek unity despite outrage over Jayland Walker case

Bishop Joey Johnson of The House of the Lord speaks as Marco Sommerville, deputy mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs, Eufrancia Lash of the city of Akron, Michael Irby, president of 100 Black Men Akron and Pastor Michael Murphy Sr. of Prevail Church listen during a news conference Tuesday at The House of the Lord in West Akron.

Several Black clergy, civic and community leaders gathered at The House of the Lord in West Akron on Tuesday to launch a group that they hope will help to heal divisions in the wake of a decision not to indict eight Akron police officers who shot and killed Jayland Walker in June.

Marco Sommerville, an Akron deputy mayor and current mayoral candidate, and Bishop Joey Johnson of The House of the Lord took the lead in introducing Tribal Trauma Triage, a group that also includes representatives from Akron Public Schools, the Akron Police Department, city of Akron staff and The Freedom BLOC.

They called on community members to remain peaceful as they express their grief and anger following the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation review of the shooting that resulted in no criminal charges against the officers who killed Walker.

"Despite that pain, traumatization, and disappointment with the outcome, I stand before you to call this community to unite for peace, and to continue to work for justice and accountable policing, and for change," Sommerville said. He also said he supports a call from U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Akron Police Department.

Bishop Joey Johnson says anger is normal, but violence will not bring about changes

Johnson said he spoke for those without a voice or for those whose voice is being ignored, and stands "for love and justice" and nonviolent resistance.

Minister Stephen Muhammad of the Nation of Islam listen as Bishop Joey Johnson of The House of The Lord speaks Tuesday during a news conference to call for peace and unity.

"I speak today as someone who has spent 71 years in the Greater Akron community," said Johnson. "I've pastored this church for 49 years in this community, and this is an issue of trust."

Anger and grief are normal responses to traumatic times, he said.

"And yet, I also stand to say that violence is not the way to love and justice," Johnson said. "And I think that sometimes there are mixed messages being given. We are saying we are not for violence and then everything we say after that sounds like it's violence." Those mixed messages must stop, he said, and a unified message must be crafted.

100 Black Men Akron calls on young men to step up, become leaders

Michael Irby, president of 100 Black Men Akron, had a message for young men disheartened by Monday's no-bill announcement.

"We need to step up and be leaders," he said. "We need to step up and be leaders to our young men in the city of Akron," Irby said, adding that it was important to stay positive.

Minister Stephen Muhammad of the Nation of Islam speaks as Marco Sommerville, deputy mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs, Eufrancia Lash of the city of Akron and Michael Irby, president of 100 Black Men Akron, listen during a news conference Tuesday.

Nation of Islam minister calls for more mental health resources

Minister Stephen Muhammad of the Nation of Islam said many people do not understand the scope of the Walker case's impact, which puts justice even farther out of reach.

"This affects every one of us," he said, "and that's what I think is missing a lot of times; we think it's only the Black community — and we are in serious trouble."

He said more mental health resources should be made available to young people who have become disillusioned in a country where they continue to see people like themselves killed by police.

"How do we heal the wounds of a society that is in serious trouble and disrepair, and doesn't think that they want to be here much longer?" Muhammad said.

Minister Stephen Muhammad of the Nation of Islam and Bishop Joey Johnson of The House of The Lord talk after both men spoke Tuesday at a news conference.

