Black-led Sacramento conservation group closes deal for 650 acres of Sierra Nevada open space

The deal is done, with 650 acres of Sierra Nevada land signed and delivered to open up opportunity for more Californians to venture into the outdoors.

For the 40 Acre Conservation League, the Black-led Sacramento conservation nonprofit, the work to acquire and take control of the hundreds of acres of Sierra forest land in the Emigrant Gap area of Placer County, about 50 miles northeast of Sacramento, was a year in the making.

Now the first land deal for the two-year-old conservation group, California’s first Black-led land conservancy, is history, finalized Feb. 15.

The Sacramento group acquired the land in August 2023 using $3 million in grant money awarded by the Wildlife Conservation Board and Sierra Nevada Conservancy. The group’s mission is to make the outdoors more accessible, safe and accommodating to more people with a focus on broader access to the Black community and other people of color.

“It’s official,” the league posted on social media, photos of the group’s officials signing title to the Emigrant Gap land. “We’re in the climate & conservation game.”

The Sacramento group seeks to conserve more than 25,000 acres of land by 2030.