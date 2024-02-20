Black Legislative Day highlights issues affecting people of color at Kansas Statehouse

Legislators, activists and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly spoke at the Capitol for Black Legislative Day, an all-day event where Black leaders across the state advocate for and learn about issues in the Statehouse.

"This is an event for experienced advocates as well as for citizens hoping to grow their knowledge and understanding of the legislative process and the issues," said Bonita Gooch, past president of the Kansas Black Leadership Council, in a press release for the event.

Gov. Laura Kelly takes photos with supporters following a proclamation signing Monday at the Statehouse.

A series of speakers presented on issues that impact Black Kansans. During the governor's remarks, she highlighted collaborations with lawmakers to mediate a chemical contamination, funding preservation efforts at the Quindaro Ruins historical site and the designation of Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Gov. Laura Kelly holds up a proclamation after signing it designating Black History Month for the state this month during a ceremony Monday at the Statehouse.

She also pointed to ongoing and upcoming legislation that she says affect people of color in the state, such as voting rights and fully funding education. Her two biggest priorities this session, tax cuts and Medicaid expansion, were also touted at the event.

"With your help advocating to the Legislature — on voting rights, public education, Medicaid expansion, and responsible tax cuts — we can continue to make Kansas the best place to live, work and raise a family," Kelly said.

Gov. Laura Kelly poses for photos after signing a proclamation designating Black History Month for the state during a ceremony at the Statehouse Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

After speaking, Kelly read a proclamation that underscored Kansas' history in the fight for civil rights and Black people's contributions to the state and country and marked Feb. 19 as the start of Kansas Black Legislative Month.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly touts collaborations at Black Legislative Day