Black Lives Matter activist facing charges connected to Bedford County shooting freed from Illinois jail

Sep. 22—BEDFORD — A Wisconsin man who is facing charges in Bedford County was freed from an Illinois jail, where he was being held on $75,000 bond for criminal charges in that state, authorities said.

Orsino Thurman, 37, of Milwaukee, was released from DeWitt County Jail after posting bond on Tuesday, a jail official said Wednesday.

State police from the Bedford barracks have been searching for Thurman since he was charged on May 7 with exchanging shots with Terry Myers, 51, of Schellsburg.

State police charged Thurman with aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and related counts.

A state police spokesman said Wednesday he could not comment on when Thurman will be extradited.

Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts was unavailable for comment.

Thurman was arrested in DeWitt County and charged on Monday with a rash of crimes stemming from an alleged child abduction and high-speed chase, according to Illinois authorities.

Thurman will have a preliminary hearing in DeWitt County on Tuesday.

Myers will stand trial in Bedford County for his role in the exchange of gunfire on Aug, 24, 2020, that injured Thurman during a Black Lives Matter march along U.S. Route 30. Myers is charged with harassment and reckless endangerment.

His attorney, Matthew Zatko, of Somerset, said that Thurman's whereabouts have no bearing on Myers' case.

"It doesn't change the facts of our case," Zatko said. "As we've said all along, it was self-defense. We look forward to clearing Terry's name."